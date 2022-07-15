Guyana stands firm in the Girls division – Boys team also leads

Latest update July 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 15, 2022 Sports
2022 Junior Caribbean Championships…
Team Guyana continued to produce masterful performances in the 2022 Junior Caribbean Squash Championship which kept rolling on Thursday with a heavy feature in the Girls Division at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts.
The three groups of matches that ran simultaneously in the morning session saw Guyana defeat Bermuda 4 – 1, while Trinidad and Tobago were triumphant against the Cayman Islands by the same score line. In the other showdown, Barbados squeezed past Jamaica, 3 – 2.
For Guyana, Kirsten Gomes wiped the floor with Bermuda’s Ariana Lowther 3 – 0 as she won 11 – 1, 11 – 3, 12 – 10 before Abosaide Cadogan humbled Olivia Sherratt with the same result. Cadogan won 11 – 1, 11 – 4, 11- 1 to secure the win in 12 minutes.
Bermuda’s Rose Paulos shifted the tide momentarily with a 0 – 3 win against Rylee Rodrigues who lost 3 – 11, 6 – 11, 3 – 11.
Safirah Summer added another point to the host tally when she sank Somers Stevenson in straight sets (11 – 8, 11 – 6, 11 – 10).
Avery Arjoon accounted for Guyana’s other point with a 3 – 0 drubbing of McKenna Kyme who lost 11 – 3, 11 – 4, 11 – 2.
Action resumed later in the day from 18:00 hrs with the host nation taking on Trinidad & Tobago, while Jamaica battled Cayman Islands and Barbados locked horns with Bermuda.
Today, the tournament resumes with more matches in the female division from 15:00 hrs as Cayman Islands battle Bermuda, Jamaica face Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana goes head-to-head with Barbados.
Meanwhile, in the Boys Division, Guyana leads the other two islands, T&T and British Virgin Islands after their 3 – 2 triumph over BVI on Wednesday. On Thursday, BVI and T&T’s match ended 2 – 2 but BVI had a total of 100 points against T&T’s 89 points.
Guyana’s Boys also play today from 9:00am when they face T&T at the Georgetown Club.
