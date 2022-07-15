Albouystown man remanded for discharging loaded firearm

Kaieteur News – Andrew Ridley, an Albouystown man on Thursday was remanded to prison for discharging a loaded firearm with intent at School Street Albouystown, Georgetown .

It is alleged that on Sunday last around 06:45hrs, he rode up on his bicycle behind 26-year-old Terrance Betsani, who was making a purchase at a shop on School Street and allegedly started shooting at him. Betsani narrowly escaped being shot dead by running away immediately. According to reports, Ridley allegedly continued to fire more shots behind the victim but luckily all the bullets missed Betsani. Ridley was arrested on Monday and charged for the offence on Thursday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. The charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and he pleaded not guilty to the offence. Ridley is expected to make his next court appearance on August 10, 2022.