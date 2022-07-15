 Albouystown man remanded for discharging loaded firearm

Latest update July 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Andrew Ridley, an Albouystown man on Thursday was remanded to prison for discharging a loaded firearm with intent at School Street Albouystown, Georgetown .
It is alleged that on Sunday last around 06:45hrs, he rode up on his bicycle behind 26-year-old Terrance Betsani, who was making a purchase at a shop on School Street and allegedly started shooting at him. Betsani narrowly escaped being shot dead by running away immediately. According to reports, Ridley allegedly continued to fire more shots behind the victim but luckily all the bullets missed Betsani. Ridley was arrested on Monday and charged for the offence on Thursday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. The charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and he pleaded not guilty to the offence. Ridley is expected to make his next court appearance on August 10, 2022.
Jul 15, 20222022 Junior Caribbean Championships… Team Guyana continued to produce masterful performances in the 2022 Junior Caribbean Squash Championship which kept rolling on Thursday with a heavy feature in...
Jul 15, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Jul 15, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am getting older each day, and my mind cries out each day for the capacity to understand my country.... more
Kaieteur News – I once asked a young mother when was the last time she took her children to the play park. “Play... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The rights of persons everywhere in the world have to be protected from authoritarian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]