$15M up for grabs in Digicel summer promotion

Kaieteur News – Summer just got better as Digicel launches its $15 million Cash Vault promotion which offers a customer the chance to win up to $3 million dollars.

The promotion starts today July 15, and ends on August 25, 2022. Top up with $1000 or more and collect the letters C.A.S.H for a chance to be a part of the promotion. Customers can check what letters they collected, by texting ‘GRAB’ to 1441.

Customers who collect the letters C.A.SH will be eligible to enter the Digicel ‘Cash Vault.’ The first qualifying period for the first grand drawing is July 15, to August 4, and the second qualifying period is from August 5, to August 25, 2022 – while the grand drawings will be done on August 6, and August 27, 2022.

On Thursday evening, two of Kaieteur News employees along with two other media representatives were the first to win cash from the promotion.