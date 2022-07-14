Windward Islands, USA chalk wins at CWI Regional Women’s U19 female T20 tourney

Windward Islands and USA have registered victories when the CWI Women’s U19 Rising Stars T20 tournament continued yesterday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Windward Islands overcame Guyana by four wickets.

Guyana U19 batted first and managed 84 for 3. Realeanna Grimmond led with an unbeaten 50 which came off 79 balls and contained eight fours, while Ashimni Munisar made 17. Zaida James and Selena Ross had one wicket each.

Windward Islands U19 responded with 89 for 6 in 19.4 overs. Jannillea Glasgow made 24 while James got 18. Cyanna Retemiah, Trisha Hardat, Niveena Ramnauth and Grimmond took one wicket each.

USA beat Trinidad and Tobago by seven wickets. Trinidad and Tobago made 93 for 5, batting first. Djenaba Joseph scored 34 not out with four fours off 27 balls, while Aniaya Roberts made 15 as Geetika Kodali had 2-8. USA replied with 94 for 3 in 16.1 overs. Anika Kolan struck 46 not out with four fours off 45 balls while Lisa Ramjit made 14. Samara Ramnath had 2-13.