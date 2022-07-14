Windward Islands, USA chalk wins at CWI Regional Women’s U19 female T20 tourney

Latest update July 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2022 Sports
Windward Islands and USA have registered victories when the CWI Women’s U19 Rising Stars T20 tournament continued yesterday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Windward Islands overcame Guyana by four wickets.
Guyana U19 batted first and managed 84 for 3. Realeanna Grimmond led with an unbeaten 50 which came off 79 balls and contained eight fours, while Ashimni Munisar made 17. Zaida James and Selena Ross had one wicket each.
Windward Islands U19 responded with 89 for 6 in 19.4 overs. Jannillea Glasgow made 24 while James got 18. Cyanna Retemiah, Trisha Hardat, Niveena Ramnauth and Grimmond took one wicket each.
USA beat Trinidad and Tobago by seven wickets. Trinidad and Tobago made 93 for 5, batting first. Djenaba Joseph scored 34 not out with four fours off 27 balls, while Aniaya Roberts made 15 as Geetika Kodali had 2-8. USA replied with 94 for 3 in 16.1 overs. Anika Kolan struck 46 not out with four fours off 45 balls while Lisa Ramjit made 14. Samara Ramnath had 2-13.
Jul 14, 2022Windward Islands and USA have registered victories when the CWI Women’s U19 Rising Stars T20 tournament continued yesterday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Windward Islands overcame Guyana by four...
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – I receive emails all the time based on things I write on this page. The largest amount of emails I... more
Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The rights of persons everywhere in the world have to be protected from authoritarian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]