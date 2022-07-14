Vincent’s 6-for secures Police’s unbeaten run following a big win against Orealla

GFF/DBU/UEFA Assist/Women Development League



Another huge performance from the competition’s leading goal scorer, forward Annalisa Vincent ensured the Guyana Police Force (GPF) maintained their unbeaten run after four matches when they rolled over Orealla 12-0 on Monday afternoon last at the GFF National Training Centre.

It was the latest match in the Guyana Football Federation / Women Development League sponsored by the Danish Football Union and UEFA Assist.

The win for the GPF ladies has taken their points tally to 12, the same as leaders Fruta Conquerors which enjoy a better goal difference of +50 to the GPF’s +37. Following Vincent’s match-winning performance, she has now scored a total of 19 goals in their four matches so far, two more than Conquerors’ Nikisa Wayne.

Orealla suffered their third loss in as many matches and it was Vincent who orchestrated their demise with goals in the 12th, 13th, 22nd, 38th, 78th, and 79thminutes.

Supporting well were Siasi Adams (18th, 44th) and Tiandi Smith (34th, 61st) with a brace each while there was one apiece for Imani Maxwell in the 21st minute and Alleia Alleyne in the 70th minute. This GFF/Women Development League is supported by Danish Football Union (DBU) and UEFA Assist.

Latest Points Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Points

Fruta Conquerors 5 4 0 1 55 5 +50 12

Guyana Police Force 5 5 0 0 38 1 +37 12

Guyana Defence Force 3 3 0 0 12 0 +12 9

Pakuri Jaguars 3 2 0 1 10 5 -5 6

Santos 4 2 0 2 12 18 -6 6

Coomacka United 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

New Amsterdam United 2 0 1 1 3 11 -8 1

Bartica All Stars 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Essequibo All Stars 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Orealla Falcons 3 0 0 3 1 19 -18 0

Swan 1 0 0 1 0 19 -19 0

Foxy Ladies 2 0 0 2 0 21 -21 0

Potaro Strikers 2 0 0 2 2 26 -24 0