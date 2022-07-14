Latest update July 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

US$52M estimated to construct Schoonord to Crane four-lane road

Jul 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Wednesday, it was revealed that 32 contractors are vying to build the new four-lane road from Schoonord to Crane.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is estimated to cost some $10,540,192,290 (US$52,700,961), according to a total account of the Ministry’s engineer estimate.

Among those bidding for the road contract are China Road & Bridge Corporation and China Railway First Group Corporation Limited. The project has been divided into eight lots with lot one estimated at $990,583,703; Lot2 at $1,072,220,205; Lot3 at $1,865,795,337; Lot4 at $1,961,707,682; Lot5 at $1,446,631,914; Lot6 at $1,185,303,956; Lot7 at $1,100,978,865; and Lot8 at $916,970,628.

The CH&PA has noted that the road which is expected to reduce increased traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast Demerara corridor; while at the same time modernizing the country’s infrastructure and creating avenues for housing and commercial development, would  be 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometres) long.  The construction period for the project is 16 months per lot and the defects liability period is 365 days per lot after the official completion of the project.

 Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Construction of four-lane highway from Schoonord, West Bank Demerara to Crane, West Coast Demerara, Region Three (Lots 1 to 8).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

