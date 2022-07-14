Unvaccinated man succumbs to COVID-19, 4 persons in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported that an unvaccinated 79-year-old man, who contracted the COVID-19 disease, has died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,264.

The Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24 hours they have recorded a total of 91 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,500. The dashboard also shows that four persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31in institutional isolation, 842 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 66,359 persons have recovered from the virus.