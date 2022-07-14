Senior police officer to be charged for instructing juniors to stalk Norton

Kaieteur News – Close to two months after Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton was stalked by two ranks of the Guyana Police Force during a visit along the East Coast Demerara; the Director of Public Prosecutions has advised that a senior superintendent be charged for misconduct.

In a press release on Wednesday police said the incident in relation to ranks following Norton occurred on June 13th, 2022. In her advice, the DPP said Superintendent Alistair Roberts should be charged with the offence of acting in a manner likely to bring discredit on the reputation of the Force, Contrary to Section 4(d) (vii) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01. Roberts, the police said was the one who gave his junior ranks the instruction to escort Norton, but was not truthful about it. The Guyana Police Force had initially ordered an internal investigation into the allegations. Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn had described the incident as unnecessary and untidy. On June 13, 2022, as Norton was leaving the family home of Quindon Bacchus, who was fatally shot by a policeman, he realised that he was being trailed by two masked policemen on motorcycles.

In a video that was posted on social media platforms, as Norton confronted the ranks, he asked, “Do you have the right to just drive behind me?” to which one of the ranks responded, “Sir, Sir we are just following instructions.” The Opposition Leader can be heard in the video explaining that it is out of place for the ranks to be following a citizen who did not commit a crime. “You know you are violating my rights and you don’t have the right to do it because somebody tell you it was right to violate me,” he added. Following the incident a complaint was made and an investigation was launched.

The North America Region (NAR) of the PNCR had condemned what they described as the misuse of the authority vested in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to attempt to intimidate the Leader of the Opposition. “The scene of Mr. Norton stopping to enquire why he was being followed by two members of the GPF on motorcycles was quite disconcerting. It is of profound concern of Guyanese in the Diaspora to see members of the GPF violating the constitution of Guyana by choosing to follow the nation’s Opposition Leader while on official and legitimate business of the people. The image of police officers so close to the person of the Opposition Leader must not go unnoticed. It is evident that the GPF is being used to carry out illegitimate orders of their leaders which violate the rights of the citizens of Guyana. These practices are dictatorial with the sole intent is to drive fear in its citizenry,” the group said in its statement.

Further, NAR said Guyanese in the Diaspora note with great concern, the frequent use of the GPF to photograph individuals on picket lines/protests. “This practice sends chills down the spine of those of us who enjoy a greater level of freedom of speech in a foreign country. Individuals once photographed are then tormented and even fired by members of the PPP/c Oligarchy.

The NAR calls upon all peace-loving citizens of the world to condemn these acts of tyranny, acts intended to violate the rights of Guyanese citizens denying them freedom of speech in a country that is openly violating human rights afforded to every individual in a free world. The NAR further calls on the PPP/c government to respect the office of the Leader of the Opposition and the person holding that office, Mr. Aubrey Norton. The PPP/c government must cease forthwith its action intended to intimidate and silence the opposition.”