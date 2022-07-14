No ultrasound technician at Suddie Hospital

Latest update July 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2022 News
– residents forced to ‘dig deep’ into pockets to go private
Kaieteur News – Residents of Region Two are calling on the relevant authorities to look into their plight as they are now forced to pay between $7,000 and $10,000 to get an ultrasound done since there is no trained technician to carry out the procedure at the Suddie Public Hospital.
According to residents, the hospital has been unable to facilitate ultrasound services since February this year. Residents who raised the issue with Kaieteur News said that at one time they were told that the machine was down and the other time, was that there was no trained personnel to carry out the services at the hospital.
The problem has become overbearing and residents complained that it is very inconvenient and costly and are calling on the relevant authorities to address the situation immediately. One resident, speaking under conditions of anonymity said that “some places charge around $7,000 and $10,000 for the ultrasound, and when you have real emergency and your relatives are sick and they really need it, you got to find that money to give them and in this hard economic time it’s very hard on patients especially the poor people of the region who go there to try to get the service.”
When contacted yesterday for a comment on the situation, the Regional Health Officer of Region Two, Dr. Ranjeev Singh clarified that the ultrasound system is not down, but that there is no technician at the moment to carry out the procedure. “What happen is that the Cuban (doctor) who used to operate the machines was sent back to Cuba and we are awaiting the ministry to send someone, because it’s a technician or a doctor. We do not have that person at Suddie at this moment,” he explained.
He mentioned too, that they reach out to the Ministry for a replacement, and according to him “the ministry is awaiting some doctors to be sent and technicians from Cuba.” The RHO noted that ultrasounds for emergency cases are being done at the hospital and that is being carried out by a gynecologist doctor. For other patients seeking the services he shared that there are private institutions that offer this service at this time.
Jul 14, 2022Windward Islands and USA have registered victories when the CWI Women’s U19 Rising Stars T20 tournament continued yesterday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Windward Islands overcame Guyana by four...
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 14, 2022
Jul 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – I receive emails all the time based on things I write on this page. The largest amount of emails I... more
Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The rights of persons everywhere in the world have to be protected from authoritarian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]