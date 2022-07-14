Guyana makes flawless start to female title defence

Latest update July 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2022 Sports
Junior Caribbean Squash Championship…
Guyana’s women got off to a magnificent start in their defence of the Caribbean Squash Championship Team Title by defeating Cayman Islands in their opener yesterday at the Georgetown Club’s Squash Courts.
The junior team is top seeded at the junior level with a 12-time Junior Championship record to their name and will need to continue their strong show in the five-round team competition to complete the victory.
They made light work of Cayman Islands without losing a game in their five-setter.
The top seed Guyanese will next face powerhouses Bermuda and Trinidad today then powerhouses Barbados on Friday, before clashing with Jamaican on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Guyana’s Junior Men’s team got into action last evening with the team competition where they will took on British Virgin Island in the first round.
They are grouped alongside Trinidad and Tobago, who are set to lock horns on Friday with the host nation.
Guyana currently lead the points standing after capturing three gold, three silver and six bronze medals in the individuals segment of the competition for a tally of 12 medals.
Trinidad are second with 2 gold, 2 silver and a bronze while Jamaica are third with 2 gold and a bronze.
Guyana’s gold medals came with the compliments of Shomari Wiltshire in the boy’s U19 category after he defeated Darien Benn of Barbados in the finale.
Nicholas Verwey also claimed the U17 title after beating countryman Michael Alphonso in the final. Youngster Avery Arjoon was always fortuitous to claim the U13 girl’s title winner.
