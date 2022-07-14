Grenada seeks closer ties with Guyana

…as island nation looks to learn from country’s oil and gas growth

Kaieteur News – Caribbean Island nation Grenada is looking to forge closer ties with Guyana especially when it comes to the development of oil and gas as a resource.

This is according to recently elected Prime Minister of the country, Dickon Mitchell, who recently publicly disclosed that the island nation can learn from Guyana’s oil and gas sector’s explosive growth.

On the areas of proposed cooperation between the two countries, he said “One of them is the growth of the nation’s oil and gas industry,” as he reminded that the Grenadian nation has already made several promising finds.

The country is additionally seeking to locate more economically viable oil and gas resources so that the island can be developed.

According to Mitchell, he thinks Guyana’s experience is useful.

He was at the time speaking with members of the Grenadian media corps and reported during following a meeting with Guyana’s Head of State, President Irfaan Ali, that “there are other areas where Guyana and Grenada can work together.”

Additionally, he said, “I went through some of the key areas where we may cooperate with President (Irfaan) Ali, It would be natural for us to cooperate in that area because, as you are aware, he is quite interested in food security, agriculture, and agro-processing, which Grenada is also very interested in.”

Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) have already teamed up to investigate the hydrocarbon resources in their common maritime area and according to Mitchell, Grenada’s oil and gas development may fit within a regional energy plan.

Guyana has since 2015 discovered in excess of 11 Billion barrels of oil in the Stabroek Block, in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

That block is being operated by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—and began producing back in 2019. The country presently produces in excess of 300,000 barrels of oil daily with a view to increasing that amount to over one million barrels daily come 2027.