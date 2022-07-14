APA sets face against govt control of NTC

– says law provides no basis for council to be politically-led

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) has bemoaned what they described as the continuous control over the National Toshoa Council NTC by all the political administrations.The APA in a statement, issued on Tuesday noted that while it joined all Indigenous Peoples of Guyana in congratulating the newly elected NTC Executive Committee, it’s concerned over apparent control over the council exercised by the political administrations.

“We wish to register our concern that all political administrations to date have treated the NTC as a body to be controlled and led. This is in no way provided for under the Amerindian Act 2006,” the APA said in a statement.

The Association added in the statement that funds sought by the NTC have been cut and reduced with no explanations when national budgetary allocations are made. “We are aware that limited funding has hampered the programme of work of the NTC from being executed properly throughout the regions…We therefore, call on the Government of Guyana to ensure adequate funds are allocated to this national body to carry out its mandate effectively,” the APA said.

Among the highlights of new NTC, the APA noted it is relieved that there can now be representatives from the executive to sit on many important national working groups and steering committees, such as the National Implementation Working Group (NIWG) of the FLEGT VPA and the Steering Committee of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

“We wish the NTC Executive Committee, headed by Chairman Toshao Derrick John, all the very best as they begin to execute the vital task of meaningful collective representation for and on behalf of our First Peoples,” the group added.

In the meantime, the APA in a subsequent statement responded to President, Irfaan Ali for some of his remarks made during his presentation at the opening of the ongoing NTC. The President had purportedly called out the APA for its various positions on issues affecting Indigenous Peoples

In its response, the APA said it stands by its various stated positions on protection and recognition of the rights of the indigenous peoples of Guyana. At all times, the APA said it ensures the facts of any matter it represents. At all times, the association said that it encourages the exhaustion of domestic remedies before going further afield to seek other remedies.

“The fact remains that indigenous peoples in Guyana face numerous situations where, had due official attention been paid to these, they would not have needed the attention now necessary – Chinese Landing, Isseneru, revision of the Amerindian Act, properly addressing land rights issues, and the list can go on.

We hope that in all the grand speeches to our leaders, real actions follow on these fundamental issues. We do not want to feel that because millions are spent on us, we must forever be grateful. They are our due, like any other citizens,” the rights body added.

Earlier in the week, President Ali had cause to deny that the government is trying to take control of the National Toshaos Conference (NTC) agenda. “We have no interest in taking over your agenda,” he told Toshaos at the opening of the NTC at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

“Our only interest is in promoting your agenda, and that is why the government must be integrally involved here… We have to answer to you,” he said. He noted that the objective of the conference is to listen to Indigenous leaders and understand their perspective,” Ali said.