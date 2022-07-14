Ambulance on “test drive” turns over

Kaieteur News – A mechanic on Wednesday escaped without injuries after an Ambulance he was test-driving toppled on a trail between St Ignatius and Silver D Ranch, Lethem Region Nine.

The ambulance belongs to the Lethem Regional Hospital and according to Region Nine Commander, Rafael Rose, it was taken to the mechanic’s workshop for some repairs. After finishing the repairs, the mechanic took the ambulance for a “test drive” to see if it was ok but he encountered mechanical difficulties and toppled on the road. Luckily the mechanic escaped unhurt.