Woman succumbs to COVID-19; 184 new cases detected

Latest update July 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- An unvaccinated 79-year-old woman from Region Seven, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, died on Sunday. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that as a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,263.
Via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 184 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 68,409.
The dashboard data shows that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 34 persons are in institutional isolation, 779 in home isolation and five in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 66,328 persons have recovered from the virus.
