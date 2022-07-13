Windies Masters continue their winning streak

…Dhaniram brothers lead WI to victory

Kaieteur News- Windies Masters are peaking at the right time having lost all 4 of their practice ODI games played earlier against Wales (2), England (1) & India (1).

India won the toss and elected to take first strike hoping to possibly to grind the WI Masters into the ground since everyone was playing their second back to back matches and West Indies had already played 5 matches in the last 7 days.

India started off very conservatively and ended up losing 3 wickets for 48 runs at the first 15 overs water break. India then dug in for the next session where they added around 70 runs whilst losing the solitary wicket of former Indian test cricketer, Sanjeev Sharma for a polished 31.

The Windies Masters then regrouped and took regular wickets during the final session to have them all out for 212 in the final over. Both Fakir Dungaria and Tushar Jhaveri contributed 49 each to take India to a respectable score. Fareed Hosein who took 3 wickets for 23 runs in 5 overs had excellent support from Sunil Dhaniram who had 2 for 33 off his allotted 9 overs.

Windies lost an early wicket when Sadeo was adjudged LBW for 8 with the score on 13. Sudesh Dhaniram then joined the centurion from the previous day, Ishwar Maraj and batted very sensibly putting together a 76 run partnership before Maraj was dismissed just 5 runs short of his half century.

The Dhaniram brothers then came together for a wonderful partnership of 86. Just when it looked like they would have taken it home for the Windies, Sunil danced down the wicket to be stumped out for a well played 29. Sudesh was still on 81 and coasting to his century which he got before WIndies surpassed the Indian total in the 41st over. Sudesh finished on an unbeaten 108 from 104 deliveries laced with 20 boundaries.

West Indies were to meet England in a virtual final yesterday. Wales were to meet India in the other match.