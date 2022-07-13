Security guard might soon become teacher

Kaieteur News- When yuh get old, it don’t mean yuh must become cold. Nuff ah dem old boys still doing dem thing. Dem rising to de occasion every morning and dem going to wuk. Dem might retire from dem old wuk but dis country always gat need fuh security guard.

Old pops become a security guard. But he is also a Tik Toker. De man claim he wukkin at QC.

He talk how he nah want to video dem children but he does talk to dem. He claim how dem does come and ask he certain questions as a big man. Pops claim he ask dem wah dem see de guvament gat in store fuh dem in de future.

And de big man seh how dem children reply dat de guvament nah doing nuttin’ fuh poor people nor de school or school children. All dem doing is building road.

Dem boys wan know is wah age school children pops talking tuh. Dem boys hope is nat dem first and second formers. Dem young pickney can get influenced easily and suh dem might be repeating wah dem hear at home.

Pops should try and talk to dem fifth and sixth formers. He might get better analysis and a more balanced answer to he questions. And yuh can be sure he gan learn nuff things. Cause dem children bright bad.

Pops gat an interest in politics. But dem nah teach dat at QC. So he should try ask de Headmistress if she would allow he fuh teach Civics. But den again dem nah teach dat either in de schools. No wonder pops holding de fort.

Talk half. Leff half.