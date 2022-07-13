Latest update July 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Rockaway Legends assist ECD families

Jul 13, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- Rockaway Legends softball cricket team has rendered assistance to a number of families on the East Coast of Demerara.

Recently, Chief Executive Officer of the Rockaway Group of Companies and owner of the team, Hafeez Ali met with families in the villages of Lusignan, Mon Repos and LBI where he distributed gifts to the youths.

Ali said he is happy to render assistance and added that his mother would have undertaken this venture, and he had pledged to continue. He encouraged the youths to focus on their education and reminded them about the importance of discipline.

Over the years, he has supported athletes and sports clubs across Guyana.

Chief Executive Officer of the Rockaway Group of Companies and owner of the team, Hafeez Ali with families.

 

 

