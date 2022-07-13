Namilco on board with RHTYSC Cricket Academy and annual magazine

-Support pours in for cricket development programme

Kaieteur News- Long time sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS, Namilco, on Friday last came on board to support the club to host its annual cricket academy and also to publish its first full coloured magazine. The company Managing Director Bert Sukhai handed over a sponsorship cheque to RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at a simple presentation ceremony at the company’s Agricola based head office.

The club during the month of August would be publishing a forty page full coloured magazine to highlight its major achievements over the last five years and also to promote its list of promising players which includes Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jermey Sandia, Sheneta Grimmond, Shakabi Gajnabi, Junior Sinclair, Matthew Pottaya, Romesh Bharrat and Christopher Deroop.

The magazine, which would be edited by Foster and the club public relations committee headed by Rampersaud, would be distributed free of cost across Guyana, the Caribbean and North America as part of a massive outreach programme. The magazine would also feature the club’s main achievements over the years since its formation in 1990 by three times Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the St Francis Youth Club, while several major developmental programmes would also be unveiled.

The RHTYSC over the years has won a total of one hundred and one cricket tournaments at all levels while it has produced one hundred and eleven players for either, Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. The club currently has four players in the national under19 team playing in Trinidad and has the only fully activated female team in the country.

Namilco, which sponsors the club’s strong under 21 and first division teams, also announced that it would be assisting the club’s annual cricket academy with one hundred and ten school bags as part of the teams Say Yes to Education programme. The bags along with educational materials would be handed out to every youth attending the two weeks cricket academy which bowls off on the 18th of July.

The academy would be conducted by a battery of cricket coaches, while several senior players of the club would make special appearances. Foster along with senior executives of the club, are also slated to conduct a series of classroom lectures for the students.

Foster expressed thanks to the company for their continued confidence in the club and hailed Namilco as one of the RHTYSC success stories. Managing Director of the company Bert Sukhai stated that Namilco was pleased to be associated with the RHTYSC and announced that sponsorship for the two teams would be renewed shortly for the next year, while new uniforms for the first division teams would be handed over as well.

Meanwhile, the club continues to attract support from the general public as it streams ahead with plans for the cricket academy and Grade Six Summer Camp. Friends of the club including Minister Colin Croal, Donna Todd, Shiek Mohamed, Canadian Surplus, Food for the Poor, Flavio Rose, Arlington Hazel, Joel Pike, Dirk Figueira, Indira Jafferally, Kevin Sinclair, Kevin Darlington, Roy Hanoman, Keith Hicks and Andy Lampkins are among dozens who have assisted the organising committee. Outstanding members of both programmes would carry home several prizes including bicycles, tablets, food hampers, educational grants, household items and kitchen utensils.