Hope wins Good Wood Racing Service Tapeball cricket Competition

Kaieteur News- Hope Secondary School won the Good Wood Racing Service School Boys Tapeball Cricket Competition that was contested on Saturday last on the D’Urban Park Tarmac.

In the semi finals, Hope Secondary School defeated St. Rose’s by five wickets. St. Rose’s batted first and scored 38 runs for 4 wickets in their 5 overs, but Hope Secondary School reached 40 for 3 wickets before the overs expired.

In the other semi final, Cummings Lodge Secondary defeated Bishop’s High. Bishop’s High batted first and scored 33 for 6 in their 5 overs as Cummings Lodge replied with 34 for 4 wickets in 4.1 overs to meet Hope Secondary School in the final.

The final saw Hope take first strike and score 41 for 3 in their allotted overs before they restricted Cummings Lodge to 28 in their 5 overs to win by 13 runs.

Twelve schools participated in the competition that was sponsored by Good Wood Racing Service, along with Prem’s Electrical and Go Tag It Export. The coordinator was James “Uprising” Lewis aka Uncle James who was very appreciative of the sponsors’ input and the level of competition displayed.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, July 17, the Cummings Electrical Company/R&T Taxi Service Inter Ministries 11-a-side Super 6 overs Knockout Tapeball Cricket Competition will be contested on the National Culture Centre’s Tarmac from 9:30 am.

All Ministries’ teams have until Friday, July 15, to get registered with the coordinator James Lewis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No late entries will be accepted. All Covid-19 guidelines are still in place.

At the presentation last Saturday Hope Sec. School collected the Good Wood Racing Service trophy. Other businesses who made donations to the event included Gold Target Export and Prem’s Electrical.