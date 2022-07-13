Latest update July 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GDF to build bridge at Catherinas Lust Village

Jul 13, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, bids were opened for the construction of a wooden bridge at Catherinas Lust Village in Region Five.

The project which is being undertaken by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) saw only one contractor applying for the contract who bid $10.8 million to do the job.

The GDF is also looking to build a wooden bridge and revetment at Sisters Village, but no bids were received for that project. Also opened is a contract for the supply and delivery of a new motor grader and a new front end loader, both projects undertaken by the Regional Democratic Council of Region Two.

Below are the companies and their bids:

 

Ministry of Health

Health Facility Supply Chain Assessment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education

Supply and delivery of steel pans and accessories – unit of Allied Arts, Lots 1: steel pans, Lot2: musical instrument.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council, Region Two

Supply and delivery of one new motor grader.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of one new front end loader.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Defence Force

Construction of wooden bridge at Catherinas Lust Village.

 

 

 

 

Construction of wooden bridge and revetment at Sisters Village.

 

 

 

 

 

Mahaica Mahaicony Abary/ Agricultural Development Authority

Procurement of good related services- Lot1: supply, delivery and installation of one seed paddy pre-cleaner, Lot2: supply and delivery of two chain conveyors, Lot3: supply and delivery of one bucket elevator.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Namilco on board with RHTYSC Cricket Academy and annual magazine

Namilco on board with RHTYSC Cricket Academy and annual magazine

Jul 13, 2022

-Support pours in for cricket development programme Kaieteur News- Long time sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS, Namilco, on Friday last came on board to support the club to host...
Read More
Windies desperate to level series today at Providence

Windies desperate to level series today at...

Jul 13, 2022

Bartica Summer Splash Regatta launched in style at Aruwai Resort White H2O

Bartica Summer Splash Regatta launched in style...

Jul 13, 2022

Rockaway Legends assist ECD families

Rockaway Legends assist ECD families

Jul 13, 2022

Arjoon, Verwey and Wiltshire capture gold as Gomes capture silver for Guyana

Arjoon, Verwey and Wiltshire capture gold as...

Jul 13, 2022

Windies Masters continue their winning streak

Windies Masters continue their winning streak

Jul 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • What it takes

    Kaieteur News – I had known her for many years. She was upright and respectable, having trod the straight and narrow... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]