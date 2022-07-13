GDF to build bridge at Catherinas Lust Village

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, bids were opened for the construction of a wooden bridge at Catherinas Lust Village in Region Five.

The project which is being undertaken by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) saw only one contractor applying for the contract who bid $10.8 million to do the job.

The GDF is also looking to build a wooden bridge and revetment at Sisters Village, but no bids were received for that project. Also opened is a contract for the supply and delivery of a new motor grader and a new front end loader, both projects undertaken by the Regional Democratic Council of Region Two.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Health Facility Supply Chain Assessment.

Ministry of Education

Supply and delivery of steel pans and accessories – unit of Allied Arts, Lots 1: steel pans, Lot2: musical instrument.

Regional Democratic Council, Region Two

Supply and delivery of one new motor grader.

Supply and delivery of one new front end loader.

Guyana Defence Force

Construction of wooden bridge at Catherinas Lust Village.

Construction of wooden bridge and revetment at Sisters Village.

Mahaica Mahaicony Abary/ Agricultural Development Authority

Procurement of good related services- Lot1: supply, delivery and installation of one seed paddy pre-cleaner, Lot2: supply and delivery of two chain conveyors, Lot3: supply and delivery of one bucket elevator.