Four Star Providence Hyatt targets middle & upper-class corporate clientele — Summary

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s internationally branded hotel chain is expanding with the latest coming closer to fruition being the Hyatt International Hotel to be constructed at New Providence on the East Bank Demerara.

A completed project summary has since been presented to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) dated May last. The new hotel is being developed by SIR Investments Ltd to develop a Hyatt Place Hotel to be located at 2441 Block 3 Providence, EBD in the vicinity of the Guyana National Stadium and the Amazonia Mall, bounded by the Texila American University compound and the Qualfon Guyana Campus.

As outlined in the document, the hotel occupies 2.733 acres of a main five-acre parcel which is accessed off “Red” road. The rectangular site with a north-south orientation is presently provided with boundary walls and is essentially flat with minimal vegetative cover and has an established main drainage course along the roadside boundary. “The hotel which has six floors is developed utilising the prototypical concepts provided by the HYATT Corporation.”

According to the document, the essential provisions are to serve 136 guest rooms on five upper floors with the Ground floor providing lobby, and lounges. Additionally, there will be dining facilities, business centre, and a bar in addition to meeting rooms and a gymnasium.

Under the arrangement, the Hyatt Hotel chain reached a franchise agreement with SIR Investments Guyana to bring “the first upscale brand four-star Hyatt Place to Guyana to boost the tourism and hospitality sector but is specifically geared toward expanding the brand’s footprint.”

It was noted that as international travel demand continues to ramp up and the hotel sector is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, and as such, Hyatt Place Georgetown Demerara will be positioned to serve the needs of Guyana’s middle to upper-class corporate clientele, business corporate and leisure travellers. Located at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara, the facility will be situated 22 miles away from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, while Georgetown, the commercial centre will be only 15 minutes away.

The summary said the architecture of the building was designed and engineered using green engineering technology in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) with the developmental budget for the project being approximately US$35M and is financed through a private bank loan.

The implementation of the hotel facility will follow the standard four-phased approach used in the construction sector namely design, pre-construction, construction phase and operations.

It was noted that as with many construction projects, the conceptual design for the Hyatt Place Hotel was an iterative process with the goal of balancing cost, quality and timely delivery of the project.

“Several architectural designs and construction materials were examined during the design process, but the ultimate output was a six-story structural steel frame structure.”

Additionally, it was noted that the project’s engineer has completed all architectural and structural drawings, which have been submitted to all regulatory agencies for approval. Obtaining all essential construction permits from the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Central Housing and Planning Authority was also a crucial step in this procedure (CH&PA). The duration of this phase is expected to take five months.

Detailing the various aspects of the project, expected to last for some 100 years, it was noted that initially, the works will involve site development activities such as removing all vegetation, plants and small trees from the site where the hotel will be constructed as well as sub-grade excavation.

“All internal and external reinforced concrete drains will be built during this stage and allowing the plot to be backfilled to the necessary building levels.”

Approximately 40,000 cubic yards of white sand will be required to bring the site up to design grade during these works and as a result, sand trucks and small wheel loaders (bobcats) will be common on the job site during this phase.

Construction Phase

“This phase is planned to last for two months. The hotel will be 152,550 square feet (225 feet (L) x 113 feet (W) x 6 storeys) and will utilize materials consistent with international standards and specifications including but not limited to mass and reinforced concrete, concrete blocks, bricks, pavers, glass, timber, structural steel, plastic and composite materials.”

The sub-structure and superstructure works will commence in this phase simultaneously with the external works.

It is anticipated that during Construction 250 to 300 persons would be employed, 95 percent of which are expected to be Guyanese nationals.

It is expected to have the building completed in February 2024, with the duration of this phase expected to be twenty months.

With regards the hotel’s operation, this will entail the services provided by the 136 guest room options, disability outfitted rooms, restaurant and bar, meeting rooms, social lounge, fitness centre, pools, internet and communication links, room service and guest laundry and spacious parking spaces.