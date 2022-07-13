Cancer Foundation unmasks ‘fake doctor’

Kaieteur News – Following the Facebook post by the Guyana Cancer Foundation, on Tuesday notifying the public that 27-year-old Mikhail Tadius McLennon is not a doctor and is no longer affiliated with the foundation, the man admitted guilt and quickly apologised to those who were affected by his actions.

Bibi Saeedah Akhtar Hassan, the President/Founder of the foundation on Tuesday morning in a statement explained that McLennon had asked to be a volunteer with the foundation and he was hired. However, she noted that after McLennon was hired, “persons from the media and others called to confirm that he is not a doctor.”

Notably, checks made by the foundation revealed that there were no records showing McLennon is registered at Medical Council of Guyana. According to Hassan, she then questioned McLennan about his medical degree and he refused to send a copy of it to her. “He said he is working as a Medical Officer/ Pharmacist at ROK Pharmacy and there is no such pharmacy that exists!” It was further noted. In closing, Hassan stated that McLennan is no longer affiliated with the Guyana Cancer Foundation.

In a purported curriculum vitae (CV) that McLennon submitted to the foundation, under work experience, it was stated that he was a medical officer/pharmacist at ROK Pharmacy, that he worked at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, New Amsterdam Family Health Centre, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and a few other places were listed.

As for education, it was stated that he attended the University of Guyana (UG), Texila University and Queen’s College. The Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan along with the name of a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was listed as references.

Listed under qualification, it was stated that McLennon has a degree in medicine, diploma in theatre arts and a certificate in Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher. Following the statement by the foundation, many persons on social media platforms reposted it questioning why the foundation did not confirm whether McLennon was indeed a medical personnel. McLennon later took to his Facebook page and made a statement in which he admitted that he was wrong and acknowledged, “I made a huge mistake and I would at least try to explain my side.”

He explained that he started the University of Guyana (UG) in 2016 to become a medical doctor. It was stated that due to financial constraints, he had to drop out. “I did try everything else to make my dream a reality, some of which I’m not so proud of, but when it did not work out, I was too embarrassed to tell some of my closest friends and family of my situation,” he added.

However, he noted becoming a doctor was still his passion, and in his heart, “I am a doctor because that’s my passion so I did insert myself in circumstances which allowed me more knowledge in this field even if it was not in the class rooms.”

McLennon then added that he know he went too far by claiming or introducing himself as a doctor and as such, he apologised. In closing he said, “I do not know where I will go from here but my aim is to the top. I’m only human and I’m still a work in progress.”