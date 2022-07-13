Bartica Summer Splash Regatta launched in style at Aruwai Resort White H2O

Kaieteur News- Fans in Bartica and those planning to visit for the August or Summer holidays will be in for an exciting time as plans for the Bartica Summer Splash Regatta 2022 were unveiled in splendor on Sunday afternoon last at one of Guyana’s finest resorts, Aruwai Resort White H2O.

It was an afternoon of frolic and entertainment as the organiser of the event, the Bartica Business Development Committee (BBDC) sought to give patrons and fans a snippet of what they can expect during the week of activities leading up to the eagerly anticipated powerboat racing.

Chairman of the BBDC, Businessman, and Proprietor of Aruwai Resort White H2O, Chunilall ‘Vulture’ Baboolall in his address at the launch said that the BBDC is an association of business persons from the community whose vested interest is to see the continued growth of the Town.

“As the name suggests, the BBDC is founded upon the aim of promoting the development of business within our town, through education, strategic collaborations and the organising of big social events…, like this one, heavily geared towards our athletes showcasing their talents.”

Residents, as well as visitors, will be afforded to opportunity to witness numerous sports activities including football, cricket, grass track, river swim, road race, and the marquee, power boat races at the famous Golden Beach Racing Circuit.

It was also revealed that those persons with the ability to sing will have the chance to prove the same when the karaoke competition is held. A night of comedy will also take place, featuring some of the best comedians in Guyana.

“For such a young committee, this is quite an ambitious undertaking, however, we have placed great faith in our corporate partners, friends, the community of Bartica, and the Government of Guyana, to join hands with us in making this event a remarkable success.”

The launch incorporated a mouth-watering fashion display organized by international and locally renowned fashion designer, Bartica’s own, Dr. Sonia Noel, Soca Artiste Jomo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo. The event was chaired by Comedian, Lyndon ‘Jumbie’ Jones.

Also sharing remarks was Regional Representative to the Prime Minister, Mr. Ewrin Ward who congratulated the BBDC on behalf of His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the Government of Guyana which he said is in full support of the event as it complements the ‘One Guyana’ initiative.

At stake in the multi-event activity is $12M in prizes. The cricket final is set for July 17; Karaoke competition for July 19; Comedy Explosion July 21; Football final July 22, Grass Track July 23 and Power Boat Races, July 24.