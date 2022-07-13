Arjoon, Verwey and Wiltshire capture gold as Gomes capture silver for Guyana

Kaieteur News– Avery Arjoon, Nicholas Verwey and Shomari Wiltshire claimed gold medals for Guyana at the Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Junior Championships being contested at the Georgetown Club yesterday.

Arjoon fought hard to defeat Trinidadian Josie Thong in the Girls Under-13 final, which went the full five sets. She lost the first set 8-11, but rebounded to win the next two 11-9, 11-9. Thong then won 11-6 to square the match and it was down to the final match to decide the outcome. Despite a shaky start, Arjoon battled to eventually win 11-9 and take the title.

Guyana claimed Gold in the Boys Under-17 division when countrymen Verwey and Michael Alphonso clashed with Verwey claimed the win. After losing the first set 10-12, Verwey rebounded with excellent play to eventually beat Alphonso 11-3, 11-7, 11-6.

The talented Wiltshire proved his class with a tactical masterclass against the number two seed, Barbadian Darien Benn. He beat his opponent 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 to take the gold.

In the Girls Under-19 final, Kirsten Gomes fought hard, but had to settle for silver, going down to Barbadian Sumairaa Suleman in a five-set thriller, 7-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9.

Action continues today with the team segment at the Georgetown Club and the National Racquet Centre.