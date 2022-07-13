Latest update July 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2022 Olympic Day Walk/Jog/Run/Roll… Registration ends today

Jul 13, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Olympic Association joined the rest of the world in celebrating Olympic Day on June 23, 2022.

The aim of Olympic Day is to promote the Olympic values while encouraging involvement in sport and physical activity under the Olympic Day pillars of “Move, Learn and Discover” and the newly-added pillar “Together for a Better World”.

The hallmark of the celebration – the Olympic Day Walk/Jog/Run/Roll will be held on Sunday, July 17. For the 10K Team Run, only participants 10-years and older are allowed to participate while the 5K Walk/Jog/Run/Roll is open to all participants. Both events commenced at 6:00am.

For the 10K Route, participants will be starting at “Olympic House” (Lilliendaal) to the Embankment Road, east on the Embankment Road to the Ogle Road, north on the Ogle Road to the Rupert Craig Highway, west on the Rupert Craig Highway to Sheriff Street, South on Sheriff Street to the Embankment Road, east on the Embankment Road back to “Olympic House”

The 5k Route will see participants starting at “Olympic House” (Lilliendaal) to the Embankment Road, east on the Embankment Road to the UG Road, north on the UG Road to the Rupert Craig Highway, west on the Rupert Craig Highway to Conversation Tree, South on the Conversation Tree Road to the Embankment Road, east on the Embankment Road back to “Olympic House”.

All participants will receive an IOC certificate; the first 300 will receive a T-shirt.

Prizes for the Team Run will see the 1st placed Team cart off with $72,000 while the 2nd placed Team bags $48,000 and 3rd placed Team will have to settle for $36,000.

Teams must be comprised of four (4) athletes that must include two males and two females.  Entry forms are available from “Olympic House” and the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) and must be returned by Wednesday, July 13.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Namilco on board with RHTYSC Cricket Academy and annual magazine

Namilco on board with RHTYSC Cricket Academy and annual magazine

Jul 13, 2022

-Support pours in for cricket development programme Kaieteur News- Long time sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS, Namilco, on Friday last came on board to support the club to host...
Read More
Windies desperate to level series today at Providence

Windies desperate to level series today at...

Jul 13, 2022

Bartica Summer Splash Regatta launched in style at Aruwai Resort White H2O

Bartica Summer Splash Regatta launched in style...

Jul 13, 2022

Rockaway Legends assist ECD families

Rockaway Legends assist ECD families

Jul 13, 2022

Arjoon, Verwey and Wiltshire capture gold as Gomes capture silver for Guyana

Arjoon, Verwey and Wiltshire capture gold as...

Jul 13, 2022

Windies Masters continue their winning streak

Windies Masters continue their winning streak

Jul 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • What it takes

    Kaieteur News – I had known her for many years. She was upright and respectable, having trod the straight and narrow... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]