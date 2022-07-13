2022 Olympic Day Walk/Jog/Run/Roll… Registration ends today

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Olympic Association joined the rest of the world in celebrating Olympic Day on June 23, 2022.

The aim of Olympic Day is to promote the Olympic values while encouraging involvement in sport and physical activity under the Olympic Day pillars of “Move, Learn and Discover” and the newly-added pillar “Together for a Better World”.

The hallmark of the celebration – the Olympic Day Walk/Jog/Run/Roll will be held on Sunday, July 17. For the 10K Team Run, only participants 10-years and older are allowed to participate while the 5K Walk/Jog/Run/Roll is open to all participants. Both events commenced at 6:00am.

For the 10K Route, participants will be starting at “Olympic House” (Lilliendaal) to the Embankment Road, east on the Embankment Road to the Ogle Road, north on the Ogle Road to the Rupert Craig Highway, west on the Rupert Craig Highway to Sheriff Street, South on Sheriff Street to the Embankment Road, east on the Embankment Road back to “Olympic House”

The 5k Route will see participants starting at “Olympic House” (Lilliendaal) to the Embankment Road, east on the Embankment Road to the UG Road, north on the UG Road to the Rupert Craig Highway, west on the Rupert Craig Highway to Conversation Tree, South on the Conversation Tree Road to the Embankment Road, east on the Embankment Road back to “Olympic House”.

All participants will receive an IOC certificate; the first 300 will receive a T-shirt.

Prizes for the Team Run will see the 1st placed Team cart off with $72,000 while the 2nd placed Team bags $48,000 and 3rd placed Team will have to settle for $36,000.

Teams must be comprised of four (4) athletes that must include two males and two females. Entry forms are available from “Olympic House” and the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) and must be returned by Wednesday, July 13.