West Indies and England O50s record their first blood in the Marlborough Cup

Windies Masters record their first win on tour when it really mattered during the first round matches of the Quadrangular Marlborough Cup.

Skipper Zamin Amin won the toss and opted to take first strike. WI ratted up a decent 267/8 off their allotted overs with Ishwar Maraj hitting a splendid undefeated hundred opening the batting. Maraj batted the entire innings for 113 off 129 deliveries with 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. Sudesh & Sunil Dhaniram both had useful contributions of 41 off 53 deliveries with 8 boundaries and 25 off 23 deliveries with 4 boundaries respectively. There were a few cameos from Narine Bidhesi, Anthony Sahadeo & Mohan Harihar with 19, 12 & 18 respectively.

Chris Hudson form Wales was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 40.

Wales in reply were always in the hunt throughout the innings with quite a healthy run rate but fell short at the end by 9 runs.

Wales finished with 258/9 when the overs ran out. Skipper John Jones top scored with an undefeated 50 and was ably supported by John Bussey 42, Grant Peisley 40, Michael Cann 38 & Andi Price with 26. Wales batted quite sensibly and kept up with the required run rate until the 42nd over when they lost a clump of wickets putting paid to their run chase.

Zamin Amin had 2 for 31 and Fareed Hosein had 2 for 44.

In the England/ India encounter, England batted first and racked up 359/5 off their allotted overs. They had 2 centurions- Giles Ecclestone 111 and Jonathan Wileman 137. India in reply could only muster 180-9 off their allotted overs.

West India then face India today with England facing up Wales in their encounter.