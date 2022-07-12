Santos storm back from a goal and 2 players down to beat Bartica All-Stars

GFF/DBU/UEFA Assist/Women Development League



Contesting the feature game of a double header in the Guyana Football Federation / Women Development League sponsored by the Danish Football Union and UEFA Assist, on Saturday last at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, City side Santos showed some determination and grit when they upstaged home team Bartica All-Stars 2-1 after finding themselves playing with nine (9) from the 35th minute.

In testing conditions, and having to deal with the boisterous fans, Bartica All-Stars took the lead on the half-hour when they were awarded a penalty. The shot was originally blocked by Santos’ goalkeeper, but the alert Ohara Oselmo pounced on the rebound to slot the ball home.

The reaction of some of the Santos players did not go down well with the Referee as they were not in favour of the kick from the penalty mark and the subsequent jostling with the goalie and Oselmo. This resulted in the Referee having to issue a straight red card to Santos’ Afena Baptiste for violent conduct.

Baptiste’s exit brought initial pressure on the team and if that was not enough, five (5) minutes later, another Santos player, Akeelah Vancooten, arguably their best player was given marching orders.

However, despite being on the back foot for the remainder of the half, Santos were able to weather the storm. They {Santos} came out with renewed vigour in the second half, and while they were two players less, it was the Bartica All-Stars which lacked the energy to stave off the resurgent City ladies.

Fresh players were introduced by the Santos Technical staff, and it brought the desired results. Otalia Thompson knotted the score in the 51st minute at the end of one of the many early runs into the home team’s final third.

Capitalising on that momentum was the Santos side as a mere three minutes later, they took the lead for the first time in the match when Rayanna Harris rocked the back of the nets with a well-taken shot.

The lead was never relinquished even at the Bartica All-Stars tried their utmost to salvage another goal in the final moments of the match. At the final whistle, it was sheer delight for the Santos girls and even as they left the ground to join the speed boat back to the city, they were still rejoicing.

In the first match, it was another easy triumph for Fruta Conquerors which trounced Potaro Strikers, 10-1. For the Conquering Conquerors, Sandra Johnson led with a hat-trick (13th, 59th, 60th), there was a brace each for Jessica Teasdale (11th, 41st) and Nikisa Wayne (12th, 58th).

One goal each was recorded by Shennel Daniels (10th), Shanic Thornhill (24th) and Nikasi St. Jules in the 82nd minute. Potaro Strikers got their consolation goal from Jonell Pollard in the 46th minute.

Also on Saturday, up at the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Ground, home team Pakuri Jaguars romped to their first win of the League with a 7-0 triumph over the visiting Essequibo All-Stars.

Over at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara, the Guyana Defence Force got past Orealla Falcons, which fought well against the more experienced GDF team. 4-0. The consistent Abiose Heywood netted a hat-trick with the other goal coming off the boot of Anastasia Horsham.

In the other match at the NTC, New Amsterdam United and Coomaka United of Linden battled to an exciting 1-1 stalemate. Sasha Loo broke the deadlock for New Amsterdam United in the 18th minute, but their joy was curtailed one minute later when Coommaka United’s Jade Simmons found the back of the nets. Neither side did not trouble the score again.

This GFF/Women Development League is supported by Danish Football Union (DBU) and UEFA Assist.

Following are the latest Points Standing

Club P W D L GF GA GD Points

Fruta Conquerors 5 4 0 1 55 5 +50 12

Police FC 3 3 0 0 26 1 +25 9

GDF FC 3 3 0 0 12 0 +12 9

Pakuri Jaguars 3 2 0 1 10 5 +5 6

Santos FC 4 2 0 2 12 18 -6 6

NA United 1 0 1 1 3 11 -8 1

Coomacka United 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Bartica All Stars 1 0 0 1 1 2 -2 0

Orealla Falcons 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Essequibo All Stars 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Foxy Ladies 2 0 0 2 0 21 -22 0

Potaro Strikers 2 0 0 2 2 26 -24 0

Milerock W

Moruca

Swan 1 0 0 1 0 19 -19 0