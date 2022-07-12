Rockaway Group of Companies supports Police FC

Latest update July 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 12, 2022 Sports
Rockaway Group of Companies has continued with its generous contribution towards the development of sports in Guyana.
Recently, Chief Executive Officer of the entity Hafeez Ali presented two sets of uniforms to the Guyana Police Force football teams.
Ali encouraged the players to take sports seriously and reminded about the importance of discipline.
Ali is the owner of Rockaway cricket teams and also a member of the Everest Cricket Club Masters team.
Over the years, he has lent support to players and clubs across Guyana.
Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken expressed gratitude to Ali and said they are happy for the contribution.
