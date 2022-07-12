Region 10 RDC calls for appointment of LEN, LHC boards urgently

Latest update July 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Regional Chairman Deron Adams has made an impassioned call at the statutory meeting of the Council on Monday for the installation of the Board of Directors at the Linden Hospital Complex and the Linden Enterprise Network.
Stating emphatically that the health of the people of the Region is paramount, the Chairman queried why the government would want to delay the appointment of such an important board, one that is expected to speak to the determination of policies that would ensure that the level of service available to residents of the Region is at a premium at the Linden Hospital Complex, the RDC said in a release.
According to the RDC, Councilor Coretta Braithwaite-Walton joined the Chairman in highlighting the importance of the establishment of the LEN Board. She said that as a former employee of the LEAP programme, she understands the importance of the availability of a revolving fund in the absence of a bank that would provide the type of empowerment funding to push private sector development in Region 10.
With other Councilors expressing their support for these calls, Councilor Mark Goring also championed the establishment of the LEN Board to enable the acquisition of business development funding to further the efforts of entrepreneurs in the Region. He spoke of the short notice provided to persons to be able to access the cash grants that were made available to assist farmers who faced difficult circumstances, where due diligence checks and structured financing could have been made available over a longer period through the LEN office, since that entity is equipped with the skills necessary to evaluate the eligibility of persons to access these finances. The Regional Chairman shared his resolve to continue to push for the appointment of these Boards and the utilization of structured, transparent and accountable means of providing assistance to the people who need it most in a truly equitable manner.
