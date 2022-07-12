Outgoing Toshaos Council executives boycott conference

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – The National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference opened yesterday at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre but an apparent rift between the former NTC executives and the government has seen the majority of the council boycotting the annual meeting between Amerindian leaders, ministers and heads of state entities.

Former NTC Secretary Russian Dorrick told the Kaieteur News that four out of the 20 2018 NTC executives are attending the conference, “only because they were in close proximity” of the event. Dorrick reiterated that apart from not being involved in the preparation of this year’s NTC conference, no invitation was extended to council members and so they have decided not to attend. He explained that it is expected that the Toshao’s Council would play an integral role in setting the agenda to address the issues most urgent to the Amerindian people. Given that was not done, he said invitations were supposed to be extended to the outgoing NTC, but none was forthcoming. “They said they sent the invitation but cannot say where they sent it or to who they sent it,” the former secretary revealed. According to him, “is a go round come round story; and all kind of things you hearing.”

An initial event programme included no remarks from any of the outgoing NTC executives, inclusive of the chairman, who would usually address the gathering and give an overview as head of the NTC. Yesterday’s opening which was attended by President Irfaan Ali, his cabinet and heads of various state agencies, now included the outgoing chairman, Toshao Nicholas Fredericks to deliver remarks, but he was not in attendance. Dorrick said however, that the outgoing NTC will boycott all five days of engagement except for the four members who are reasonably close to where the conference is being held. These included St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Mauritaro in Region 10. Dorrick, who is the Toshao of Yupukuri in Region Nine, said he is only attending the conference because he is currently conducting work in Georgetown, had it not been for that, he said he too would have boycotted the event.

Derrick John- a former chairman of the NTC nonetheless called for good governance to prevail in ensuring true development of the nation’s first Peoples when he delivered the welcome and opening remarks. The Moraikobai Toshao said that the event’s theme, ‘Good Governance and Fast-Tracking Amerindian Development’ sets the tone for the gathering as good governance is the key for development and the process measuring how public institutions conduct public affairs and manage public resources. “I believe that we cannot see development if we as Indigenous leaders and leaders of all scope… do not practice good governance. Good governance is the catalyst for true development and I believe that that should be the motto for all of us as Toshaos.”

John argued that Toshaos have a limited time in office and thus encouraged them to use the opportunity to practice good governance as they navigated the rest of our tenure in office. “We were elected just over a year so we have two more years. And I believe all of us have great dreams and great vision for people. Our people have confidence in us and our people have invested in us and as we gather here… let us make full use of this period that we spend here so when we go back with the gospel, the good news… that we can go back and tell them that we have achieved our objective.” John related that there are a lot of issues, some common and others unique based on villages. “Let us be civilized, let us be mature as we dialogue so that we are able to resolve and bring solutions to the problems and the challenges we face as Indigenous People in our villages,” the Toshao urged. He told his fellow Toshaos that the government is their greatest partner in developing their communities; and they should count themselves lucky as Guyana, is among the few countries where Indigenous people can sit with their government for five days and relate their issues.

John noted that vast transformation is taking place in the country and appealed to his fellow village heads to ensure that they are part of the “national transformation”. “Let us fashion a pathway that we as Indigenous People we can truly benefit from the resources that our country has. We have seen already benefits coming into various communities and villages, but we are here because we want to see more “and that’s why we have to use this platform as we make proposals, recommendations that we will be able to work with the government and that we can see our dreams being realized.”

Under one roof

President Ali told the gathering the NTC was launched to bring Amerindian leaders under one roof to address issues they face, “not to tell them what to do.” He said when the idea was forwarded by former President Bharrat Jagdeo, government ministers and officials would have to develop an action plan after the five day event and find the funds to budget for the projects needed. He said, “Every successive People’s Progressive Party government want to do the best we can do for Amerindian communities and Amerindian people.” He said not because they want to, but because Amerindians are no different from the rest of the population and that they should be treated with the same respect, dignity and honour meted out to the rest of the population.”

In a public missive, outgoing NTC chairperson Nicholas Fredericks confirmed his non-attendance at the ongoing conference event and the non-involvement of the outgoing NTC in planning the event. He said he “expected and hoped to guide the planning of this year’s Conference with my fellow outgoing executive members. Instead, the planning for this Conference has not included us. We as former leaders have been sidelined and the agenda does not allow for the current Toshao to run the Conference themselves.” He said NTC rules give the Council its independence and despite raising various concerns on this matter with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, they were not addressed. He said his participation in the 2022 conference was not confirmed, nor was his travel arrangements.