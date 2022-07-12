After nine-year wait, Toshaos get $15k raise in stipend

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Nine years after Toshaos monthly stipend was increased to $30,000, President Ifaan Ali has announced that $15,000 extra will be given to the Amerindian Village leaders, taking their monthly allowance to $45,000.

The President’s announcement was made at the opening ceremony of the National Toshaos Conferenc being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The five-day conference is being held after a two years hiatus, under the theme ‘Good Governance and Fast Tracking Amerindian Development’. Ali, in making the announcement pointed out that the $15,000 increase is merely $5,000 short of what was initially requested by the Toshaos, hinting that this request could be met soon.

In addition, the Head of State noted that Deputy Toshaos will receive a 50 percent increase to their monthly stipend, which would see their allowance moving from $20,000 to $30,000. He was keen to note that “in this case it is not the Cabinet that is receiving 50 and 100 percent increases; it is the Toshaos, the leaders of your community.”

Senior Councilors in Amerindian communities will also benefit from a $10,000 increase- moving their allowances from $15,000 to $25,000. Meanwhile, Regional Councilors’ stipend will be increased from $10,000 to $30,000. It was back in 2013 that the former President, Donald Ramoutar announced an increase in stipend for Toshaos. At the time, the allowance was increased from $20,000 to $30,000.

In November last year, a village Toshao, Vivian Edwards wrote a letter to this newspaper, highlighting the urgency for an increase in the monthly stipends being given by government, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. The Toshao said: “I think Toshaos deserve better than just a stipend. These men and women, work tirelessly for their respective communities. Toshaos wear many caps and do the work of peace officers, police officers, councillors, receptionists, negotiators, forest rangers, managers of their respective communities, and the list goes on. The Village Councils, which they head, are like an arm of many Ministries of the Government (Amerindian Affairs, Agriculture, Health), since they are expected to execute many plans of the Government”. He added that these Amerindian Village Leaders should be treated with more respect as $30,000 per month does not suffice to pay expenses and put food on the table throughout the month.

The Toshao had suggested that the stipend be increased to match the minimum wage which, at that time was $70,000. Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Lenox Shuman in an invited comment had shared that he supports the call for more resources to be made available to Amerindian Village Leaders to enable them to better function in their capacity. According to Shuman, “I think it is unfortunate that we are in this state as a country where Toshaos are leaders and they are not being paid equal to their responsibilities, although there has been a consistent and continuous call by myself and others to ensure that that does not remain”. In fact, the Deputy Speaker said Toshaos’ stipend should be equivalent to a Minister’s salary.

Toshaos’ reaction

While the village leaders who spoke to this publication were all welcoming of the news to increase their stipend, the Toshaos were equally hopeful that the trend would continue and additional monies would be made available to them sooner.

For instance, Toshao Alvin Joseph of Tassarene Village, Region Seven said: “I am very much happy about it after waiting so long. Is only now they decide to give us an increase. The cost of living must be going up make they come to a consideration to raise it and I feel much better having more than $30,000 for the past decade.” When he was asked if he is satisfied with the increase, Joseph explained, “For now yes, but maybe in the future they can increase it a little…maybe before the next elections.”

The Village Leader of St Cuthbert’s Mission, Region Four, Timothy Andrews noted, “I think it’s not bad. I am not sure if any Toshao would have expected anything today but we came with the hopes that we would have some sort of increase and its better than $30,000.”

Senior Councilor of Quiko, Region Nine said, “The increase in stipend to all Toshaos and Village Councilors will be more encouraging…our village leaders will be able to develop their communities more by getting more wages. As the leader of my community I think that this increase in stipend should occur within a short time span so that leaders can get themselves organized.”

Echoing their statements was Mr. Shuman who explained that he will be looking forward to additional raises to the monthly stipends. According to him, “It’s very good to see that the government has taken a move in that direction…of course everyone can always do better and I look forward to future raises per say to recognize the work of Indigenous leaders.” The deputy speaker said he looks forward to Budget 2023 to 2025 in this regard, adding that these increases would play a major role in cushioning the blows of inflation. Shuman reasoned, “If inflation for example hit 4.5 or let’s say five percent then by next year, their stipend is five percent less valuable so it has to be increased at minimum, hopefully to match the CPI (consumer price index).”