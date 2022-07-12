Gun-toting rapist gets two life sentences

Kaieteur News – Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Armstrong called “Sargie” who was convicted on rape and burglary charges was on Monday handed two life sentences.

Back in 2013, Armstrong had broken into a young woman’s home, pointed a gun to her and her six-month-old baby and raped her until she became unconscious. In June, a mixed 12-member jury unanimously found Armstrong guilty of sexually penetrating the then 20-year-old woman without her consent on January 22, 2013. He was also found guilty of using a gun to rob the young woman of a quantity of gold jewellery, two laptop computers and two television sets.

On Monday, Armstrong sentence was handed down by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry in Sexual Offences Court of the High Court in Demerara.

Kaieteur News had reported that on a previous hearing of the matter, Dr. Menawattie Rajkumar a forensic psychiatrist had told the court that Armstrong showed no remorse for his action and after evaluating him; she found that he has a personality trait where manipulation stands out.

The victim impact statement was also read on a previous hearing. According to that statement, the victim blamed herself for years for what Armstrong had done to her. The victim noted in her statement that a piece of her died that night.

It was stated that the woman recalled the night she was raped when Armstrong broke into her home robbed her and then proceeded to rape her, pointing a gun at her baby. The victim noted that she is thankful that her child was too young to remember what occurred that night.

According to the State’s case, on the day in question the victim was at home with her baby, and sister, who were sleeping, while she was in the bathroom. While there she felt a cold object on her neck and upon turning around she came face-to-face with Armstrong who was armed with a gun and in the company of two other men.

The court heard that Armstrong demanded gold from the woman and threatened to harm her baby if she did not comply. The woman handed over several pieces of gold jewellery which she was wearing at the time, along with some which were stored in a cabinet.

Armstrong then led the woman into her bedroom where he ordered her to lie on her bed before raping her. Armstrong placed his penis into the woman’s mouth, anus and then into her vagina. He raped her until she became unconscious.

After raping the woman, Armstrong and the other men escaped with the gold jewellery, a television set and laptop computers.

Armstrong was represented by Everton Singh-Lammy and representing the state in this matter is: prosecutors Cicelia Corbin, Caressa Henry and Paneeta Persaud.

Notably, Armstrong was granted high court bail after he was charged for the 2013 crime. However, while on bail he committed an armed robbery and is currently serving a four year sentence for that crime. Justice Sewnarine-Beharry ordered that upon completion of serving his current sentence, the two life sentences which will run concurrently will commence.