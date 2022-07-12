Five injured in Kuru Kururu smash-up

Kaieteur News – Five persons including two children have been injured following a two-vehicle accident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, East Bank of Demerara Monday morning.

The accident which occurred around 07:00hrs involved motorcar PYY 6026 driven by 22-year-old Takeal Johnson, with occupants Denika Washington, 22 and one-year-old Jaiel Johnson all of Half Mile Linden; and motor car PSS 6927, owned and driven by 30-year-old Clifern Wilson, with one other occupant six-year-old Javier Washington, both of Obama Drive, Linden.

Police in a report stated that moments before the accident occurred, motorcar PYY 6026 was heading north along the western side of the road when the driver reported that he drove into a pool of water and lost control of his vehicle, and collided with motor car PSS 6927 which was heading south along the eastern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged and the drivers and occupants sustained injuries about their bodies. It was reported that Jaiel Johnson was taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the Linden Hospital, where he was admitted. Clifern Wilson, Javier Washington, Takeal Johnson and Denika Washington were all taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty. Police said Denika Washington was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious condition suffering from head injuries, while the others remained at Diamond. An investigation has since been launched into the accident.