De traffic police gat to be more professional

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A video circulating pon social media about a driver with he Dash Cam getting stop by de popo pon de East Coast Public Road. De popo pull he over in de corner and tell he how he driving above de speed limit.

De man tell dem how he gat on he Dash Cam and GPS and he gat evidence fuh show dat he was not driving above de speed limit. He even tell dem dat dem can charge he and he gan produce de evidence in court. Indeed, de Dash Cam show de man GPS reading which was below de speed limit.

One of de popo was rude to de man. He mek a remark about “Yuh gat evidence eh!” For dat remark alone de Commissioner should utilise dis rank fuh desk duties. He words arrogant and rude; nat professional!

Den another popo ask de man fuh produce he insurance. De man say he didn’t have to produce dat. He right and wrang. He gat to produce it but not necessarily immediately.

De popo den ask de man fuh tek out he vehicle sticker. Some time ago, dem bin tell drivers dat dem suppose to have it visible. Most drivers does paste it on de lower left hand corner of dem windscreen. But dis popo seh it was not clear and suh he tell de man fuh tek it down. Dat is unnecessary and being difficult because yuh must be able to see through de windscreen. Dat rank should also get desk duties.

Talk half. Leff half.