Adventists launch major skills-training programme in Linden

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour, Board of Industrial Training and the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to deliver Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through the Linden Entrepreneurial Network of Seventh-day Adventists (L.E.N.S.A.) training programme.

The LENSA programme was launched at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Amelia’s Ward, Linden, with the attendance of approximately two hundred persons, including Senior Technical Officer with responsibility of Region Ten, Mr. Leon Greaves, the Board of Industrial Training said in a release. The MOA was signed by Executive Secretary, Pastor, Jumoul Sancho and Men’s Ministry Director, Pastor Mr. Dennis Hamilton for the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Chief Executive Officer of Board of Industrial Training, Mr. Richard Maughn and Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour.

The initiative will provide opportunities in various TVET occupational areas annually that will lead to sustainable economic development and employment for the residents of region ten. The partnership will target training and skills development, through competency-based training, that will produce the enhancement of interpersonal and professional skills needed to increase efficiency in services that will lead to employment and reduction of crime within communities and build human capacity.

The Board of Industrial Training and the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, going forward will work closely to identify prospective facilities to carry our training, recruiting qualified individuals to train persons desirous of learning a skill, provide technical assistance for specialized training geared towards building professional skills and make materials and basic tools available for each course, among others. Speaking at the event, Minister Hamilton assured the region that government will continue to support every initiative that seeks to ensure citizens become productive and contribute to the development of the country.

Meanwhile, in delivering remarks, Sancho said residents of Region 10 would be glad to know this is the first time an initiative of this nature is getting off the ground and it is happening in the mining town of Linden, the second largest town in Guyana. “Under the auspices of ASI and other stakeholders, Linden will be the place for this pilot project because we are planning to take this imitative to the rest of the Guyana Conference constituency.”

Sancho said LENSA will spearhead: the screening, training and certification of church members and community residents. Among the courses being offered he said are: Bio-Gas Production; Electrical Installation; Block Making; Computer Repairs; Auto Mechanic; General Construction and Garment Making; Food preparation.

Sancho said as a registered business and training organization, LENSA will aid in the registration of at least seven new small businesses in Linden by December 15, 2022. These new businesses include A viable construction company; a sustainable bio gas production plant; a competitive computer repairs store; a small engine repairs shop; a seamstress shop that sews the neatest clothing at affordable process; a tailor shop and a restaurant that prepares nutritious and tasty meals.