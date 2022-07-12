Latest update July 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

31 more new COVID-19 cases recorded

Jul 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that 31 new COVID-19 infections were recorded during the last assessed 24-hour period. The new infections, which were detected from 195 tests, now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 68,225.

The ministry’s dashboard shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 ICU, 35 persons are in institutional isolation, 714 are in home isolation while two are in institutional quarantine. Additionally, 15 persons have recovered within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,209.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies and England O50s record their first blood in the Marlborough Cup

West Indies and England O50s record their first blood in the...

Jul 12, 2022

Windies Masters record their first win on tour when it really mattered during the first round matches of the Quadrangular Marlborough Cup. Skipper Zamin Amin won the toss and opted to take first...
Read More
Santos storm back from a goal and 2 players down to beat Bartica All-Stars

Santos storm back from a goal and 2 players down...

Jul 12, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Police FC

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Police FC

Jul 12, 2022

Local cricket Journalists rates GCB’s Media relations & marketing ‘disappointing’

Local cricket Journalists rates GCB’s Media...

Jul 12, 2022

Chase Determinators, East Ruimveldt take full points

Chase Determinators, East Ruimveldt take full...

Jul 12, 2022

Kwakwani girls, President’s College U-16 Boys and Aroaima U-18 Boys win titles

Kwakwani girls, President’s College U-16 Boys...

Jul 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]