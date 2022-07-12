31 more new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that 31 new COVID-19 infections were recorded during the last assessed 24-hour period. The new infections, which were detected from 195 tests, now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 68,225.

The ministry’s dashboard shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 ICU, 35 persons are in institutional isolation, 714 are in home isolation while two are in institutional quarantine. Additionally, 15 persons have recovered within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,209.