31 more new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update July 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that 31 new COVID-19 infections were recorded during the last assessed 24-hour period. The new infections, which were detected from 195 tests, now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 68,225.
The ministry’s dashboard shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 ICU, 35 persons are in institutional isolation, 714 are in home isolation while two are in institutional quarantine. Additionally, 15 persons have recovered within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,209.
Jul 12, 2022Windies Masters record their first win on tour when it really mattered during the first round matches of the Quadrangular Marlborough Cup. Skipper Zamin Amin won the toss and opted to take first...
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Jul 12, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have defied my imagination for almost two years about entering social media. I have no explanation... more
Kaieteur News – Some overseas observers have questioned the reason why the smaller political parties have not encroached... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The rights of persons everywhere in the world have to be protected from authoritarian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]