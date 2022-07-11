UNDCO Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean visits Guyana

Kaieteur News – Roberto Valent, Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean for the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO), will visit Guyana from July 11 to 15, 2022.

During his visit, Mr. Valent will meet with His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; the Hon. Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, the Prime Minister; and other senior representatives of the Government of Guyana.

In addition, Mr. Valent will be received by Her Excellency Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of CARICOM. Discussions will focus on climate change and Guyana’s low carbon development pathway; food systems and the “25 by 25” strategy to reduce the regional food import bill; UN-CARICOM cooperation; and the reform of the United Nations development system.

As part of his programme of meetings, Mr. Valent will meet with representatives of the political opposition, and with Guyana’s civil society. Mr. Valent brings 27 years of service to the United Nations, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Africa, Central America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. He has also served as Resident Coordinator in Argentina, Special Representative of the UNDP Administrator for the Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian People, United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in El Salvador and Belize (2010‑2015) and held leadership positions with UNDP in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2005‑2007) as well as in Sudan (2002‑2005).