Thieves break businessman’s car, steal Hennessey, laptop

Jul 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Thieves in Guyana on Thursday broke into the car of a Suriname-based businessman and stole his laptop computer, personal documents and a bottle of Hennessy.

In the vicinity of the Umana Yana where the businessman had parked his car before heading to dinner.

The victim was identified as Rakeesh Kalloe of Paramaribo, Suriname and his car was parked in the vicinity of the Umana Yana located at Kingston, Georgetown.  It is suspected that the theft took place between 21:00 and 23:00hrs while Kalloe and a friend were having dinner at the Pegasus Hotel located a short distance.

When they returned to the car, the back window was broken and when he checked for his belongings, they were gone. Kalloe lost a US$800 leather bag containing his wallet, entrance visa and a silver-grey Lenovo laptop. The perpetrators did not leave without grabbing a bottle Hennessy. Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

