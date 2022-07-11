Latest update July 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Port Mourant collects prizes from Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket tourney

Jul 11, 2022 Sports

Port Mourant Secondary School received their prizes for the H.E. Janet Jagan Memorial NSC MCYS School Girls Windball competition organised by National Sports Commission (NSC) and Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCYS Sports) and Sports Officer A. Munroe.

The whole staff of the school celebrates with the students.

Lucille Ruby WPO Organiser hands over trophy and medals to the manager of the team.

The ceremony was done at the school. They defeated Central Corentyne Secondary in the Corentyne final played at the Albion Sports Complex.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Record number of entrants for MCYS swimming programme

Record number of entrants for MCYS swimming programme

Jul 11, 2022

Yesterday Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle confirmed that a record number of entrants, in Georgetown alone, have been recorded for the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Ministry of Culture Youth...
Read More
National Under-14 Rapid Chess Tournament poised for Saturday

National Under-14 Rapid Chess Tournament poised...

Jul 11, 2022

Port Mourant collects prizes from Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket tourney

Port Mourant collects prizes from Janet Jagan...

Jul 11, 2022

GALEA, NYPD donate 20 cricket uniforms to GPF’s Cricket Team

GALEA, NYPD donate 20 cricket uniforms to...

Jul 11, 2022

Mahmudullah, Shoriful Islam spur Bangladesh to 6-wkt win in ODI opener

Mahmudullah, Shoriful Islam spur Bangladesh to...

Jul 11, 2022

Guyana Cup confirms USD$100,000 Purse to be won

Guyana Cup confirms USD$100,000 Purse to be won

Jul 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]