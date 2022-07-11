Port Mourant collects prizes from Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket tourney

Latest update July 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 11, 2022 Sports
Port Mourant Secondary School received their prizes for the H.E. Janet Jagan Memorial NSC MCYS School Girls Windball competition organised by National Sports Commission (NSC) and Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCYS Sports) and Sports Officer A. Munroe.
The ceremony was done at the school. They defeated Central Corentyne Secondary in the Corentyne final played at the Albion Sports Complex.
