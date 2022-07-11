GALEA, NYPD donate 20 cricket uniforms to GPF’s Cricket Team

The Guyanese American Law Enforcement Association (GALEA) and the New York Police Department (NYPD) Cricket Team presented the Guyana Police Force with 20 complete cricket uniforms with logos to be used by the Force’s Cricket Team.

Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken received the donation on behalf of the GPF from GALEA member Mr. Sheryar Hussain, who is also a member of the NYPD Cricket team.

The presentation was done in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at Force Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The collaboration between the two organisations dated back to 2016 in honour of Guyanese-born NYPD detective Randolph ‘Randy’ Holder, who was killed in the line of duty in 2015 in New York.

Mr. Clifton Hicken expressed gratitude to the donor for the timely assistance which will aid the Guyana Police Force’s efforts to boost the Force’s Cricket Team as well as morale amongst players and youths.

The Top Cop noted that the partnership has grown and is getting stronger and this augurs well for future collaboration between the two law enforcement bodies.

The Top Cop also expressed the GPF’s intention to sponsor the NYPD cricket team so that they can be in Guyana on an exchange programme, and they in turn can reciprocate as host.

“We can use the opportunity also to explore other areas where we can integrate meaningfully and help develop capacity as part of a police fraternity,” Mr. Hicken said.

Hussain, in brief remarks, said the goal of his organisation is to make a positive impact on the lives of youths. “It is all about building bridges,” he stated.

GALEA, a non-profit organization, is comprised of different law enforcement agencies that are serving throughout the United States.

Also present at the hand over of the uniforms were Ravindradat Budhram, Chairman of the Police Cricket Association and Captain of the Police Officers’ Cricket Team, Head of the Community Relations Department Ms. Cristal Robinson, Head of the Corporate Communications Unit Mr. Mark Ramotar, Head of the Strategic Planning Unit Mrs. Nicola Kendall, Head of the Sports Secretariat Mrs. Tiffany Williams, and the Sports Development Officer Mr. Colin Boyce.