Corruption allegations dog Chinese investors in Guyana

– embassy, association, others seek to distance themselves

Kaieteur News – The recent Vice News’ documentary that flagged alleged corrupt deals between Chinese businessmen and Guyanese politicians was not well received by China and its Embassy here in Guyana, was forced to urge its citizens to steer clear of corruption.

Chinese businesses and nationals were reminded of China’s zero tolerance for corruption via a public statement made on the Embassy’s Facebook Page.

The Embassy related that the timely reminder was made by a “spokesperson” on its behalf. It did not reveal the identity of the official but the spokesperson started off by labeling the Vice News report as one that seeks to smear China and undermine the country’s relationship with Guyana. The official then added in the final paragraph, “I also want to emphasize that China is a country under the rule of law, and the Government and Communist Party of China apply a zero tolerance policy towards corruption. Overseas Chinese companies and Chinese nationals are requested to comply with laws and regulations, and actively fulfill local social responsibilities”.

Kaieteur News had reached out to one of the officials of the Embassy to find out if the country will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the Vice News report but up to press time, there was no response.

One of the alleged wrong doings flagged in the report was money laundering by Chinese nationals operating in the country. The journalist who filed the report, Isobel Yeung had entered Guyana with her colleague posing as a Chinese businessman called “Chan” under the disguise that they are potential investors looking for deals in Guyana and had reportedly met some of the money launderers.

They were introduced to a Su Zhirong, a Chinese businessman with close ties to Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. He was willing to assist them but on one condition and that was to pay a bribe to him and Jagdeo but there was a problem, they needed to get large cash into Guyana.

Yeung and Chan reportedly met with a Chinese national who could help them get cash into the country. Their meeting was recorded on a hidden camera and the man was heard saying, “We deal with all Chinese businessmen here in Guyana. If there are some fees that need to be transferred to the president and local government officials, that money is transferred through us.”

When asked how he is able to do this he said, “It’s very easy. What we do is get around China’s regulations… You give me Chinese RMB (Chinese yang) and I can give you cash tomorrow”. The individual also related that he works with a team to transfer huge sums of cash for both private and state-run Chinese businesses into Guyana. He also made it clear that because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, his team is only able to transfer $300,000 to $400,000 per day, and said too that “dirty money” can be transferred for corrupt Chinese officials but at a higher cost.

Meanwhile, China Railway First Group, one of the Chinese companies that have profited from mega contracts here over the years also sought to distance itself from the corruption allegations. In a statement, the company said, “recently, a footage named “Guyana for Sale” aired by the media VICE NEWS indicated that China Railway First Group Co. Ltd (CRFG) had connections with a Guyanese citizen Su Zhirong in its tracking for Amaila Falls Hydropower Project and the road project, misleading the public through online media based on the groundless fabrication of so-called factors in an attempt to defame Chinese enterprises here in Guyana.” “CRFG hereby solemnly states that CRFG has never signed any agreement with Su Zhirong, nor has it conduct any actions that were shown in the footage,” the company stated.

Regarding to Amaila Falls Hydropower Project, the Chinese construction company explained that Sithe Global, a U.S. based company, as the investor of the project and beneficiary of the concession rights, publicised the invitation for bid for the project across the globe in May, 2008, and CRFG participated in the bidding process. In November 2008, CRFG was announced the successful bidder for EPC Contract of Amaila Falls Hydropower Project, which was officially signed between CRFG and Sithe Global in September, 2012. In August 2013, Sithe Global, due to the expiration of the concession rights for the project, exited the development of Guyana Amaila Falls Hydropower Project. Ever since then, the project was long-term laid aside.

China Railway said, in July 2021, the Government of Guyana publicized the RFP (Request for Proposal) for Amaila Hydropower Project. Among all the Proposals submitted by the companies in September 2021, CRFG’s Proposal presented the lowest price. “Therefore, in November 2021, the Government of Guyana expressed that it would proceed to next round of negotiations for the project preferably with CRFG.

Similar procedures were followed for the fulfillment of the “East Coast Demerara Public Road Widening and Improvement Project-Better Hope to Belfield Village” (ECD Public Road Project) by CRFG. In November 2013, the Government of Guyana publicized the notice for pre-qualification for this project, and eight companies including CRFG participated in the pre-qualification process. Later on, CRFG and other five companies were shortlisted to enter the official bidding as the second stage. The Bids were opened in May 2014, and CRFG, with its lowest price (lower than the Engineers’ estimates), was announced the successful bidder among all four companies who have submitted the Bids. In December 2014, CRFG signed the Contract of this project with the Ministry of Public Works. And CRFG delivered to Guyanese people so far, the best roadway in Guyana with the highest quality at the lowest price, which is highly commended by local residents.”

Since its presence in Guyana from 2008, CRFG said it has strictly abides by the laws and regulations of Guyana in conducting its business operations in the country. “We express strong indignation on the behaviors that VICE NEWS and Su Zhirong deliberately fabricated stories and spread such untruthful information on the internet to mislead the public and damage the reputation of our company. We strongly condemn such behaviors of defaming Chinese enterprises. Given such, CRFG hereby declares that it reserves the rights to seek legal actions against VICE NEWS and Su Zhirong for their reputation damaging behaviours and the rights to claim compensations for loss so incurred to our company’s business,” the company stated.

For its part, the Chinese Association of notwithstanding the allegations levied upon particular individuals in the Vice documentary, it is hoped that the public will take a moment to recognise that these individuals do not represent the wider Chinese community. “By and large, members of the Chinese community are devoted to an earnest and hardworking means of livelihood for the well-being of their loved ones — just like all other persons in society. All in all, The Chinese Association of Guyana is equitably devoted to the wellbeing of all peoples of Guyana and work cooperatively towards advancing our harmony, and mutual understanding, and mutual appreciation.”