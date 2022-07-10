This Day in History – July 10

Compiled by Zena Henry

Guyana holds last Constitutional referendum of 1978

Kaieteur News – The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill No. 8 of 1978, which essentially ended the use of national referendums, came with much contention. Since a general election was to be held that very year, with the expectation of Parliament being prorogued, followed by the election not later than 25 October, it was believed that Guyana’s then Prime Minister, Forbes Burnham used the announcement of the amendment to postpone the elections.

Bill No. 8 of 1978 was aimed at changing Article 73 of the Constitution. The proposed Bill sought to hold a referendum which would abolish any further referendum to change the entrenched provisions of the constitution, namely, State and its Territories, the Exercise of the President’s Powers, the Composition, Sessions and Dissolution of Parliament, and the Electoral System. It also proposed that any future constitutional change would be made by two-thirds parliamentary majority, a position Burnham’s People’s National Congress (PNC) was said to have at the time.

The bill to change Article 73 of the 1966 Independence Constitution, was passed by a two-thirds parliamentary vote in Parliament on April 10, 1978 and a national referendum was held July 10, 1978, seeking voters’ position on ending national referendums. The referendum was successful in now allowing constitutional amendments by majority vote. Using their two-thirds majority, the PNC first extended the life of Parliament, negating the need for scheduled general elections.

The entire change was objected to by then Opposition Leader, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, opposition parties, trade unions and other civil society stakeholders at the time as many concluded unethical acts during the referendum exercise. Some have argued however that despite claims of ‘trickery’ to change Article 73 of the 1966 Independence Constitution, that change remains the fundamental premise on which the 1980 Constitution rests since it has taken away the need for future referendums to deal with constitutional amendments and given it to Parliament. (Reference: Guyana.org and Emile Mervin letter KN 2015)

The world’s first communications satellite was launched into orbit

Telstar was launched by NASA on July 10, 1962, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and was the first privately sponsored space-faring mission.

Two days later, it relayed the world’s first transatlantic television signal, from Andover Earth Station, Maine, to the Pleumeur-Bodou Telecom Center, Brittany, France. Developed by Bell Telephone Laboratories for AT&T, Telstar was the world’s first active communications satellite and the world’s first commercial payload in space. It demonstrated the feasibility of transmitting information via satellite, gained experience in satellite tracking and studied the effect of Van Allen radiation belts on satellite design. The satellite was spin-stabilised to maintain its desired orientation in space. Power to its onboard equipment was provided by a solar array, in conjunction with a battery back-up system. Although operational for only a few months and relaying television signals of a brief duration, Telstar immediately captured the imagination of the world. The first images, those of President John F. Kennedy and of singer Yves Montand from France, along with clips of sporting events, images of the American flag waving in the breeze and a still image of Mount Rushmore, were precursors of the global communications that today are mostly taken for granted.

Telstar operated in a low-Earth orbit and was tracked by the ground stations in Maine and France. Each ground station had a large microwave antenna mounted on bearings, to permit tracking the satellite during the approximately half-hour period of each orbit when it was overhead. The signals from Telstar were received and amplified by a low-noise “maser” (Microwave Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation), the predecessor of the modern laser. After demonstrating the feasibility of the concept, subsequent communications satellites adopted a much higher orbit, at 22,300 miles above the Earth, at which the satellite’s speed matched the Earth’s rotation and thus appeared fixed in the sky. During the course of its operational lifespan, Telstar 1 facilitated over 400 telephone, telegraph, facsimile and television transmissions. It operated until November 1962, when its on-board electronics failed due to the effects of radiation. (NASA History)

Thailand schoolboys and coach rescued from flooded underground cave

For 17 days, the world was captivated by the nerve wrecking news of 12 Thai schoolboys and their coach being trapped deep within a flooded underground cave that made the rounds on international media.

The boys, ages 11 to 16, had been trapped inside Tham Luang Nang Non, Thailand’s longest cave, since June 23, 2018. It was understood that the coach often took the Wild Boar soccer teammates to the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park for fun excursions after soccer practice. But as the group ventured deeper into the vast cave complex that faithful Saturday afternoon, the sky opened up and it began to rain. The downpour sent floodwater rushing into the mouth of the cave and cut off their exit route. The group forged ahead until finding a dry, raised slope where they had remained until rescuers found them.

For more than a week the young boys were without food, and had very little water. It took rescuers 10 days before they located the players and their coach. The rescue mission itself was said to be difficult since, among other things, divers had to squeeze through flooded crevices that challenged even the most seasoned of them. The boys were rescued in groups of four. On July 10, 2018 the last four of the 12 soccer players and their coach were rescued from the cave. British divers had found the group, hungry and huddled in darkness on a muddy bank in a partly flooded chamber several kilometres inside the cave. Among other countries, volunteers had come from as far away as Australia, Britain and the United States to help with the rescue while messages of support poured in from around the globe. At least one person died during the rescue. A former Thai Navy Seal contracted a blood infection from within the cave. (Source: CBC and abcNews)

South Africa was readmitted to the ICC following the end of Apartheid

On July 10, 1991 South Africa was readmitted as a full member of the International Cricket Council, playing its first sanctioned international match since 1970 against India in November and their first Test match against the West Indies in April 1992. Organised cricket has been taking place in South Africa since the British first introduced the sport in the 1880s. England was the first tour side to visit South Africa in 1888-89, playing its first Test match at Port Elizabeth and becoming the third Test playing nation.

Since 1890, various national bodies were formed governing cricket in South Africa along separate racial lines. Regularly playing against England, Australia and New Zealand through to the 1960s, in 1970 the ICC imposed an international ban on South Africa in response to its policy of apartheid and its refusal to field non-whites and play non-white teams. When the ban was applied, South Africa was arguably the best team in the world and cut short the Test careers of hugely talented players, some of whom later emigrated and played for other nations.

During South Africa’s expulsion from international cricket, a number of different organisations ran domestic cricket depending on the various racial groups. The South African Cricket Association (SACA) administered white players, with the South African Cricket Board of Control (SACBOC) and the South African Board (SAACB) administrating the different non-white racial groups. The effect of the cricketing boycott had significant negative impact on the domestic game.

Additionally, with the World Cup and World Series revolutionising the game, South African cricket was being deprived of these financial rewards and so they commenced “rebel” tours when non-whites refused a government policy to establish a single board to govern integrated games. The ploy was seen as a feeble gesture in the wider context of apartheid. In an era when cricketers were not paid large amounts of money, as an incentive the SACU offered substantial sums to entice rebel teams to play despite their participation putting their own careers and reputations at risk. Many faced ostracisation when they returned home, as well as facing a cricketing ban. In June 1991, the United Cricket Board of South Africa (UCB) was established following the unity process and the amalgamation of the SACU and the SACB, finally bringing to an end to racial segregation within South African cricket.