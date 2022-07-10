Police charged, alleged police coverup, spending spree

Encouraging Events, Disturbing Developments

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – The good news is that the long road to possible justice has had its first credible brick laid. One police officer has been slapped with the charge of murder, as it should be, considering the related circumstances; another, lesser, charge would not have sufficed. This development took too long, and cost the always fragile social fabric of Guyana too much. But the murder charge is now official, and some real justice is expected. If not, the little calm and progress made could crumble in a blink.

I pay no heed to the whispers about a triangle and its role in the killing of Quindon Bacchus. Nor to the issue about whether or not the deceased had possession of a gun when he was felled, or had used it in some manner that led to his death. The court has its work to do, and it must do so sensitively and with a focus on the facts, as presented. The Guyana Police Force is going against the thin blue wall, meaning one of its own, and there is nothing thicker, sometimes not even blood. But for the blood of Quindon Bacchus spilled so questionably, only the real answers that come from a genuine and thorough presentation of the underlying facts and circumstances, and the sternest judicial probing for the truth will pass muster.

The police, the court, and the sum of the participants in the process will be most watched, for not the best is expected. This covers from presentations, argumentations, deliberations, and adjudication(s), all some distance in the future. Enough missteps have been observed, the faltering must cease, if justice is to be done. And seen also.

It is not looking too hearty on the side of the Guyana Police, with one of the cops charged for obstruction of justice in the same capital matter claiming that he was “threatened to cover-up” what went on by one of his superiors (KN July 6). It disturbs that what started out as muddy has now gotten even muddier, and in such short order. Without prejudging anyone or anything, this doesn’t look good. For now there is uncertainty planted about the integrity of what is to follow in this whole dirty affair that wouldn’t let-up in what keeps tumbling out of it. I think, it is only reasonable and human to contemplate if this could be alleged to be so from now, then it is not a reassuring baseline from which to proceed. It does not sit well. Of course, I realise that this in the realm of ‘allegation’ and could distil to the old dead-end of ‘he said, she said’ and nobody being the wiser.

If accurate, though, there are doubts as to how much more room does this society has for more injustice being piled upon already existing injustice. These are my concerns, and I hope it is ill-placed, and the last of its kind all the way to the end.

Then, there is this spending splurge, and at such rising levels. I am disturbed by this haste to spend money by the billions, as if it is going out of style, so there is this splurging before it is gone. On July 6th, three articles in KN gave an idea of the binge borrowing involving billions, the new currency of this realm floating on a sea of stupidity. First, it was spending on new projects went up a whopping 170 percent, which means, this being Guyana, that that is a recipe for quite a bundle of stealing, further intensified by billions in cash giveaways. There is no more tried and truer way than using the infrastructure camouflage to get away with many great political and public service swindles and robberies. The second and third spending stories had to do with multi-billion-dollar expenditures for medical facilities and $2B for road upgrades respectively, and all in the East Coast Demerara area.

There can be no doubt that, on the surface, this runaway spending on projects is laudable, but only on the condition that Guyanese get the fullest value for their billions spent. Or to state differently, they don’t get ripped off some more. The disturbing lurks.

