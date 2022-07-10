Mouth Melters Restaurant and Bar

…for the best Guyanese dishes

=Cuisine Culture=

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – I was at work one day and I had a craving for dhal and rice with curried beef. I messaged a few friends and one of them recommended Mouth Melters Restaurant and Bar and that my friends, is how I discovered this hidden gem.

Mouth Melters offers a variety of Guyanese cuisine and every day there is a different menu of local favourites to choose from.

The food establishment offers a variety of curries – there is crab, chicken, fish, beef, pork and even prawns. Also, there is a variety of vegetable stews like cabbage, carilla, pumpkin, okra, pak choy, eddo leaf, squash and bora.

Other varieties to choose from on a daily basis include metemgee, chicken wings, burgers, Spanish rice, fried rice, carrot rice, spaghetti, peas stew, Mexican rice, chowmein and lowmein.

Some main dishes are: jerk chicken, jerk pork, jerk snapper, baked chicken, baked fish, coconut prawns and the sides include: cranberry rice, plantain fries, steam veggies, potatoes, and a whole lot more.

Mouth Melters is located at 222 Charlotte Street between Oronoque and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown. There is also a mobile unit located on the tarmac of the 1763 monument, known as Cuffy Square.

The real foodies will be happy to know that this restaurant opens its doors at 08:00hrs and closes at 23:00hrs. In the morning hours there’s a selection of breakfast meals and in the evening there are late night snacks to munch on.

According to the owners, Robert Bostwick and Collin Ault, the business started on April 17, 2018. Bostwick said, “Our name was just Mouth Melters at first and recently we changed the name to Mouth Melters Restaurant and Bar.” He added that he had always had a love for eating and would normally go to several “eating houses’ and sample their cuisine.

“My mom always had a love for cooking so naturally I would try to find that homey flavour,” he said.

Interestingly, both Bostwick and Ault are geological engineers, with Bachelors in geological engineering and masters in natural resources management.

Bostwick stated that their support base has been quite loyal. He explained that it is due to their dedicated customer base that they have managed to grow from strength to strength throughout the years.

“We don’t like to think of them as customers, they are more like family to us and family lookout for each other, they offer some level of guidance and it’s due to some of our customers we have been able to continually refine our products throughout the years and we would encourage our customers to talk to us, because we do listen,” he said.

Bostwick shared that prior to the pandemic, they had started to make a profit and were very optimistic in terms of the outlook. Unfortunately, the pandemic came and they had to close shop for a bit.

But with things returning to normalcy, the businessmen are hopeful that in the near future they can expand their business and reach more customers.

Even in the face of the high cost of living, Bostwick said that he is of the belief that a quality product does not necessarily have to be expensive. “Currently we are faced with inflation and trying to offer our products at the most affordable price and that in itself is a challenge,” he added.

Even as they strive to meet the needs of their customers, Mouth Melters offers dine-in, so you can make your reservation today via 656-9507 or 645-6147.

(If you are interested in reaching out to me, do so via email: [email protected] or mobile number: + 1 (592) 694-1862)