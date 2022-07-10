Guyana-born Albert Baldeo elected District Leader in Queens-comeback

– feat hailed as triumph of good over evil

Kaieteur News – Guyana-born Albert Baldeo brought triumph, inspiration and pride to the large South Asian and Indo-

Caribbean population in Queens, New York at the lastest district elections. Baldeo, who came the closest to winning a State Senate seat when he was declared the new Senator – a decision which was later

reversed to a “narrow defeat by 500 votes” overnight in 2006 – proved that he is still the leading voice and powerbroker from that rapidly developing community.

Baldeo also created history by arguably becoming the first person ever to be elected District Leader twice in two different Assembly Districts – AD 38 (2008) and AD 24 (2022).

The triumphant Baldeo has been welcomed across the district as a fighter, accomplished and inspired representative.

According to a release, his success was attained without any institutional help from the status quo.

The success, the release added, is even more impressive when one considers that his community was gerrymandered into four different Assembly Districts, which dilutes their votes and their voices.

As such Baldeo’s win has reportedly proved that voters are fed-up with politics as usual, and want genuine grassroots representatives, like him, to represent them to further their interests, and speed up the recovery process.

His rise is expected to inspire others who have been unfairly victimised, suppressed and discriminated against by an imperfect judicial system and marginalised from the mainstream of American politics, dreams and life.

Clearly excited that Baldeo has returned to the helm, some of his supporters have said, “We know Albert Baldeo will be a strong, courageous voice for our communities as he retakes his seat in the table of government, the Queens County Democratic Organization, and in the corridors of power. Our communities will definitely be represented at all levels of power and leadership. This is also a reminder that good will always triumph over evil, and that you can’t keep good people down.”