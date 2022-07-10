Guyana-born Albert Baldeo elected District Leader in Queens-comeback

Latest update July 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2022 News
– feat hailed as triumph of good over evil
Kaieteur News – Guyana-born Albert Baldeo brought triumph, inspiration and pride to the large South Asian and Indo-
Caribbean population in Queens, New York at the lastest district elections. Baldeo, who came the closest to winning a State Senate seat when he was declared the new Senator – a decision which was later
reversed to a “narrow defeat by 500 votes” overnight in 2006 – proved that he is still the leading voice and powerbroker from that rapidly developing community.
Baldeo also created history by arguably becoming the first person ever to be elected District Leader twice in two different Assembly Districts – AD 38 (2008) and AD 24 (2022).
The triumphant Baldeo has been welcomed across the district as a fighter, accomplished and inspired representative.
According to a release, his success was attained without any institutional help from the status quo.
The success, the release added, is even more impressive when one considers that his community was gerrymandered into four different Assembly Districts, which dilutes their votes and their voices.
As such Baldeo’s win has reportedly proved that voters are fed-up with politics as usual, and want genuine grassroots representatives, like him, to represent them to further their interests, and speed up the recovery process.
His rise is expected to inspire others who have been unfairly victimised, suppressed and discriminated against by an imperfect judicial system and marginalised from the mainstream of American politics, dreams and life.
Clearly excited that Baldeo has returned to the helm, some of his supporters have said, “We know Albert Baldeo will be a strong, courageous voice for our communities as he retakes his seat in the table of government, the Queens County Democratic Organization, and in the corridors of power. Our communities will definitely be represented at all levels of power and leadership. This is also a reminder that good will always triumph over evil, and that you can’t keep good people down.”
Jul 10, 2022– Eight races scheduled for August 14 mega event As anticipation heightens for Guyana Cup 2022 the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee has restructured the race programme to ensure a seamless day...
Jul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – Propaganda can only be successful if it is based on circumstances which carry fertile soil. There must... more
Kaieteur News – It is an indictment against and not an endorsement of the Ministry of Health that Guyana signed a pact... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The rights of persons everywhere in the world have to be protected from authoritarian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]