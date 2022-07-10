GNBS – SPEARHEADING THE VERIFICATION OF MEASURING INSTRUMENTS IN TRADE FOR ACCURACY

Latest update July 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2022 News
==GNBS IN FOCUS==
Kaieteur News – In trade, consumers rely on a system of measurement to ensure that accurate quantities of goods are provided to them. Likewise, businesses, especially retailers of goods, need to know that they are not incurring losses due to the use of inaccurate or defective weighing and measuring instruments. In Guyana, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) continually oversees and provides traceable measurement services to ensure that accuracy and equity in trade prevail.
By virtue of the 1981 Weights & Measures Act, the GNBS is mandated to verify (stamp) all measuring instruments used in trade. These instruments include scales, masses, measures, storage tanks, flow metres, measuring rules, electricity metres and petrol pumps.
Verification is conducted twice yearly by GNBS Legal Metrology Inspectors of the Main and Sub-offices and Weights and Measures Officers within the Administrative Regions. Importantly, all verification and monitoring activities are managed by the GNBS Legal Metrology Services Department.
Verification activities are conducted at shops, markets, supermarkets, at factories in the rice and sugar industries, fisheries, manufacturing companies, hospitals, health centres, airlines, shipping companies, post offices, petrol stations, bulk terminals and on fuel vessels. Wherever a measuring instrument is used to determine the cost of goods, verification is necessary by law.
By now, you may be asking yourself what really verification involves? Foremost, verification includes the examination of instruments to determine whether they are approved for trade and fit for use. Therefore, the GNBS encourages vendors, shopkeepers and other users to ensure measuring instruments are approved and in good working condition. Overtime, repainting, repairs, and even total replacement of instruments may be required.
Once in order, measuring instruments are subjected to the relevant checks by an Inspector using traceable standards to determine whether they are reading accurately (within the established tolerance). From the process, a verification report can be generated; after which, a seal of approval is affixed to the instrument indicating the date and other details of its verification. Additionally, a security seal is affixed to the adjustment mechanism of some instruments, such as petrol pumps, to prevent tampering or unwanted adjustments after verification.
For the first half of this year, the GNBS managed to conduct the verification of thousands of measuring instruments used in trade locally. During the period, surveillance inspections were also conducted to seize and remove unverified instruments. Currently, in July, Inspectors are preparing to recommence verification for the second half of the year, starting with the mobile stamping of measuring instruments at markets and other specified locations countrywide.
Users of measuring instruments are advised to check the print and electronic media for details regarding mobile stamping exercises, which commence on July 12, 2022 at the Stabroek Market in Georgetown.
The onus is on users to submit measuring instruments for verification. Therefore, if you miss the upcoming mobile exercises, be sure to submit your instruments to the GNBS Head Office, Sophia or Sub-offices in New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Anna Regina, Vreed-en-Hoop, Bartica, Mahdia and Lethem, or to Weights and Measures Offices in Mabaruma, Linden and Fort Wellington.
For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065, 219-0066 or WhatsApp: 692-4627.
