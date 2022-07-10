Friends rescue man from being stabbed to death

Latest update July 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two men on Friday responded to their friend’s screams and ended up saving him from being stabbed to death by two masked men in the vicinity of Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown.
The victim has been identified as Nicholas Niles Greeves, a 19-year-old mechanic of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt. He reportedly sustained stab wounds to his arm and face during the attack but was spared a worse fate because of his friends’ intervention.
According to police, Greeves and his two friends were walking from Meadow Brook Drive and as they approached the Lodge Housing Scheme area, he stopped to urinate while they continued walking ahead.
It was at this point that two masked men ambushed the young man. He told investigators that he had ended up in a scuffle with them and one of the attackers used a pair of scissors to stab him. It was at this point that he began shouting and his friends heard and responded.
They ran back to rescue him and the attackers were forced to end their attack on the mechanic in order to escape. Greeve’s friends rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted and treated for his wounds.
Doctors have reported that he is in a stable condition. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.
