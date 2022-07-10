Latest update July 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Friends rescue man from being stabbed to death

Jul 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Two men on Friday responded to their friend’s screams and ended up saving him from being stabbed to death by two masked men in the vicinity of Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas Niles Greeves, a 19-year-old mechanic of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt. He reportedly sustained stab wounds to his arm and face during the attack but was spared a worse fate because of his friends’ intervention.

According to police, Greeves and his two friends were walking from Meadow Brook Drive and as they approached the Lodge Housing Scheme area, he stopped to urinate while they continued walking ahead.

It was at this point that two masked men ambushed the young man. He told investigators that he had ended up in a scuffle with them and one of the attackers used a pair of scissors to stab him. It was at this point that he began shouting and his friends heard and responded.

They ran back to rescue him and the attackers were forced to end their attack on the mechanic in order to escape.  Greeve’s friends rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted and treated for his wounds.

Doctors have reported that he is in a stable condition. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana Cup confirms USD$100,000 Purse to be won

Guyana Cup confirms USD$100,000 Purse to be won

Jul 10, 2022

– Eight races scheduled for August 14 mega event As anticipation heightens for Guyana Cup 2022 the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee has restructured the race programme to ensure a seamless day...
Read More
JFF condemns killing of player Jedine Carr

JFF condemns killing of player Jedine Carr

Jul 10, 2022

Pachisia, Sharma take India O50s to easy win against WI O50s

Pachisia, Sharma take India O50s to easy win...

Jul 10, 2022

Shepherd replaces Paul for the CG United ODI Series in Guyana

Shepherd replaces Paul for the CG United ODI...

Jul 10, 2022

Cayman Islands first to register, Ninvalle acknowledges feat

Cayman Islands first to register, Ninvalle...

Jul 10, 2022

Good Wood Racing Service tape ball competition on today

Good Wood Racing Service tape ball competition on...

Jul 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Beg and borrow government

    Kaieteur News – It is an indictment against and not an endorsement of the Ministry of Health that Guyana signed a pact... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]