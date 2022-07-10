Five exercise mistakes to avoid

Fit-Nest

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Here in Guyana, there is a common saying that our grandparents taught us ‘wah rain don’t full, dew can’t full’. This popular quote simply means that we should avoid rushing to do something in a short space of time that could not be done or was not done when the opportune time was available.

This principle could be applied to your exercise routine as we examine, this week, five mistakes to avoid.

Over-training

We all have been there at some point in time, when an event pops up and we want to look our best. This may mean squeezing ourselves into our favourite dress or blazer that perhaps no longer fits. You may be tempted to think ‘I’ll spend the next two days living in the gym to ensure I drop 10 pounds’ but overtraining can really do you more harm than good.

The key to a healthy lifestyle and the weight goal you dream of is consistent exercise. Training for hours during the day can result in physical damage to your muscles and tissues and can even trigger depression, anger, confusion or prolonged fatigue.

In fact, research shows that over training can cause the reverse of what exercise is meant to do for the body. A few health-related signs of over training are increased blood pressure, irregular menstrual cycles, weight loss or appetite loss, constipation or diarrhea, and several others.

Remember to listen to your body and ensure you give it enough rest and nutrients to help you maintain a healthy physique.

Not warming up or cooling down

Warm-ups is an essential aspect of your exercise routine. According to Henry Ford Health, warming up primes your body for exercise and helps prevent injury, skipped heartbeats and premature fatigue – especially if you’re performing high-intensity activities. Cooling down helps prevent muscle soreness and promotes recovery.

Simply put, you need to ensure you rest in between your physical activity to avoid tension. If you have been skipping warm-ups in your routine, it’s important that you start! A simple warm-up activity is jumping jacks, running on the spot or arm-circles. What’s important is focusing on the muscles and body parts required for the workout you intend to target.

Being hungry or too full

If you plan to hit the gym, or simply burst a sweat in the comfort of your home, ensure that you aren’t hungry. In fact, it is recommended that you eat so as to boost your energy levels. On the other hand, this does not mean you overeat to stuff yourself to the point that you are unable to get the job done.

It is recommended that your last meal before exercising be taken about one or two hours prior to your workout. Waiting at least 30 minutes after a snack can also be beneficial.

Eating too close to a workout can cause vomiting, diarrhea, reflux, bloating, nausea or sluggishness; whereas being hungry during a workout can be distracting. Fitbod says, if your goal is to build muscle and strength, then this is going to hinder your process by stalling muscle growth and decreasing your energy levels.

Using incorrect form

An incorrect form means you are not exercising correctly. This is quite common among persons who are now trying to start exercising, but I’ll tell you how to recognise and correct this.

Master Fitness explains that if you experience any pain during exercise that isn’t related to delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) then it could be due to incorrect form. This mistake is common especially when practicing squats and dead lifts or activities with dumb bells. If you are not sure that you are doing it correctly, you can always seek the advice of a fitness trainer or if you’re exercising at home, do lots of reading and watch tutorials from professionals.

Skipping weights

Research shows that if you want to lose weight and tone your body parts, adding weights to your workout routine can spark results sooner than just running on the treadmill or getting some sit-ups in.

In fact, one website says that strength training can help you manage or lose weight, and increase your metabolism to help you burn more calories. Another cool benefit is that it helps to enhance your quality of life by improving your ability to do everyday activities. Strength training can also protect your joints from injury, according to research.