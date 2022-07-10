Dem teachers tiyah

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem teachers tiyah. During de pandemic dem bin tiyah too…tiyah staying home and having to teach from computer. Now dem tiyah again and need a rest.

Some ah dem teachers going to gym. Dem training fuh talk because with some ah dem pickney in dem school, dem teacher does gat fuh do nuff talking and sometimes nuff screaming.

Dem teacher wukkin’ hard. Dem puttin in overtime. Dem tired, dem bones aching with all de hard wuk.

Dem children tiyah too. Common Entrance dun; was two days exams. It does normally be nuff stress. But nuff ah dem pickney gan pass because is only up to Grade Five wuk come in de exams. Suh dem nah had too much stress.

We gat learning loss. But still we close de school early because dem teacher need dem rest.

And come Christmas term, deh gan gat three vacation fuh de holidays. Dat is one week more dan dem need. But dem teacher gat to get dem rest fuh get de strength fuh clean dem house and do dem shopping.

Dem teacher dese days know more dan dem textbook. A day a teacher tell she biology class how it impossible fuh a whale to swallow a human being.

Little Johnny ask she: “Suh how den did de whale swallow Jonah?”

De teacher tell he dat it was impossible fuh de whale to swallow Jonah.

Little Johnny said dat when he die he gan ask Jonah in heaven.

De teacher say: “Wat if Jonah is in hell?”

Little Johnny reply, “Well den I gan gat to ask you.”

Talk half. Leff half.