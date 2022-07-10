Latest update July 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 10, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem teachers tiyah. During de pandemic dem bin tiyah too…tiyah staying home and having to teach from computer. Now dem tiyah again and need a rest.
Some ah dem teachers going to gym. Dem training fuh talk because with some ah dem pickney in dem school, dem teacher does gat fuh do nuff talking and sometimes nuff screaming.
Dem teacher wukkin’ hard. Dem puttin in overtime. Dem tired, dem bones aching with all de hard wuk.
Dem children tiyah too. Common Entrance dun; was two days exams. It does normally be nuff stress. But nuff ah dem pickney gan pass because is only up to Grade Five wuk come in de exams. Suh dem nah had too much stress.
We gat learning loss. But still we close de school early because dem teacher need dem rest.
And come Christmas term, deh gan gat three vacation fuh de holidays. Dat is one week more dan dem need. But dem teacher gat to get dem rest fuh get de strength fuh clean dem house and do dem shopping.
Dem teacher dese days know more dan dem textbook. A day a teacher tell she biology class how it impossible fuh a whale to swallow a human being.
Little Johnny ask she: “Suh how den did de whale swallow Jonah?”
De teacher tell he dat it was impossible fuh de whale to swallow Jonah.
Little Johnny said dat when he die he gan ask Jonah in heaven.
De teacher say: “Wat if Jonah is in hell?”
Little Johnny reply, “Well den I gan gat to ask you.”
Talk half. Leff half.
Jul 10, 2022– Eight races scheduled for August 14 mega event As anticipation heightens for Guyana Cup 2022 the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee has restructured the race programme to ensure a seamless day...
Jul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – Propaganda can only be successful if it is based on circumstances which carry fertile soil. There must... more
Kaieteur News – It is an indictment against and not an endorsement of the Ministry of Health that Guyana signed a pact... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The rights of persons everywhere in the world have to be protected from authoritarian... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]