Adapting to the challenges, creatively generating additional income

The Creators’ Coven

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – I guess at this point I’m hinged on the idea of beating this rough period that we are experiencing not only here in Guyana but around the world. I think I have a genuine concern for those people whose existence lingers within close range of the poverty line and therefore find it difficult to satisfy their basic needs let alone find the opportunities to discover parts of themselves, hidden talents and skills that they don’t even know they have.

It is my view that access to basic necessities should be the right of every human being by virtue of them being alive; that there should not be strenuous and ambiguous processes, with exorbitant costs attached to people having access to clothing, food and shelter; that there should be a basic respectable standard of living that is guaranteed to every person; and that their governments work to maintain environments that not only ensure this standard but is the steppingstone to further levels of human development.

I was once a patriotic believer in the saying: “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country”. The assassinated American President John F. Kennedy was challenging every American to contribute in some way to the public good at a time when humanity was most needed in a country with significant wealth, power and rising dominance in almost every corner of the globe. Some have however misrepresented the saying and even its context to justify hints and even actions as if humans are upon the earth to serve it and those in advantageous positions. This cannot be for the simple fact that humans pass on and country remains, resources remain and wealth and power remain. It is my view therefore that country, and all things within exist to serve its inhabitants who in turn will access and utilise it in an equal and sustainable manner.

But this is not always the case. While there are some amazing successes toward countries ensuring human development, on a global scale, there is still much to be desired, especially when countries can still amass massive wealth from others, can afford to toss out large amounts of unwanted food, while the country from which it got its riches, struggles to feed its people. For many improvised and developing countries, this is the grim reality, where the poor have the most difficulty accessing essentials. The inability to provide efficiently for one’s Self and for one’s family becomes worst when external factors such as a pandemic or a war or high food prices add to that inability.

Humans are nonetheless a creative lot. Some of us find ways to make miracles happen even when we have no idea what the outcome would be. We find ways to get over the hurdles and make it to the next day. I personally know the feeling of having to stretch a dollar beyond its value and having to get creative to increase my funds. Where I am concerned, given that my life journey from very early has been primarily an independent one, I would have loved some help along the way, some mechanism in place to ensure that I easily accessed my important needs so that I could have chased my true Self or as some of us would say, chase my dreams. But again, this is not the case. We must work hard to secure our basic necessities and then chase our dreams, an opportunity some never get because achieving those necessities and life itself took over. Some are brave enough to chase their dreams first and succeed doing it; to this we can smile.

But indeed, it boils down to each person having to hold their own, becoming priority to one’s Self and thus facing the world head on. By the grace of the Creator and the desire to succeed regardless, we improvise and find answers to our problems. So, what more can be done to further address the woes of the rising cost of living on our already small incomes? For the last few weeks, we have spoken about satisfying our food requirement; we looked at several cost- effective shopping techniques and growing your own food to directly cut on the household food bill. We looked at kitchen gardens in particularly small spaces. I will reiterate that there is no better application when one can grow for himself most of what is required.

But let us say there is a small amount of money in hand or even no income, how can one diversify or generate? I will speak from experience here. I simply looked around and applied the little talent that I knew I had and learnt what I needed. I’ve started up many small businesses in the past to generate several incomes through the sale of, for example, peanut punch, juice, chicken/fish and chips, pizza food and other small items from the comfort of my home. I am sure this could be applied where other persons are seeking to diversify their income and are aware of what must be done to their surroundings or their space to make such an idea workable. A small stand in front of the house or near the gate, selling your small items may not be a bad idea either. Think of about what might sell the most where you are, how you will tell people about it and give it a try.

Another lucrative “side hustle” is hair styling. You might be saying that there are numerous hairdressers and freelance stylist, amateur or professional, but that shouldn’t stop you from getting customers if you do the job well and are customer friendly for an added bonus. Believe me, the recommendations will go out and the customers will pour in. I wore dreadlocks earlier in my life and was a natural at up-keeping that particular do. I recognised many people did not know how to handle and style the hair, but I was so good at what I did, the way I twisted their hair, it seemed interlocked in a matter of days. I was also good at cleaning the roots and putting in elaborate styles and that made me lots of money. If you have such a knack, don’t let it go to waste. If you like cooking and are good at it, put that talent to work, if you’re good with hair, nails service, put the talent to work. When I did hair, I braided and cornrowed as well. I dealt with mostly natural styles because they were easier and cheaper to service because they called for less products too.

Also, it meant regular customers because these persons wanted to maintain mainly their natural hair. I wanted to add to my services, so I provided nail cleaning and polishing services as well, a skill I picked up while being around a friend’s salon overseas. I learnt that simple skill not because I really liked it, but because I recognised how lucrative it could be in the future and because it was easy to learn. So yes, “side hustle”, beauty services. And there is nothing wrong with learning these skills professionally and providing those services apart from your permanent job.

Outside of these ideas, one must never forget the avenue to free information. Some of us have incorporated the internet into our lives so much that if it goes off, we can hardly function while some of us seem to forget of its availability. A few months ago, I was mesmerised by some beautiful African cloth jewellery worn with western style clothing and it was so elegant. But I could not figure out where I would have seen such earring and necklaces in Georgetown, but what I did remember is anything remotely close to what I was looking for usually came in sets and ran into a few thousand dollars. So, I decided to use YouTube and you guessed it, there were so many tutorials on how to make the jewellery that I decided to try it out and made a pair of earrings and a necklace. I did have a few women asking about the jewellery and telling me how much they liked it. Of course, that got me thinking if I were to learn elaborate designs how much I could sell them for.

I say this to highlight, however, how much one can get from free information online. People are going on the internet finding ideas and learning things that they are then applying to their lives. The same can be done to generate income; so, I suggest that also; learn to make a fancy treat from another country and get paid here from your unique commodity. All you are doing is finding creative ways to multiple your income.